The Big Picture Anyone But You is a sleeper hit, earning $5.4 million over the weekend and approaching $60 million at the box office worldwide.

The movie follows the story of Bea and Ben, who have a frosty encounter six months after a romantic evening but must put aside their dislike for each other at a wedding.

Despite mixed critical reviews, the film is winning over audiences with an 86% approval score and may signal a trend of successful adult-skewing romantic comedies for studios.

Anyone But You, the new comedy release from Columbia Pictures has continued to win over audiences and is proving something of a sleeper hit as it approaches $60 million at the worldwide box office. The movie earned $5.4 million in international markets over the weekend, raising its total international revenue to $14.7 million and worldwide earnings to $58.4 million.

Starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, the movie sees the pair meet up in a coffee shop but accidentally antagonize each other after a romantic evening together, leading to the pair having a frosty encounter when they meet six months later. The hand of fate brings them together once more at a wedding between Sweeney's sister and Powell's best friend, with the pair attempting to put aside their dislike of each other for the sake of their loved ones. Set mostly in Sydney, Australia, the film also features veteran actors Rachel Griffiths and Dermot Mulroney in supporting roles.

The movie continues to gain popularity, with revenues in established markets increasing by 19% overall. In Australia, there was an unusual 4% rise, resulting in a weekend gross of $2.0 million and a total Australian revenue of $6.5 million, bolstered no doubt by the heavy Australian presence in the movie. In the UK, earnings surged by 49% to reach $1.4 million, bringing the total to $4.3 million. The film is currently showing on over 1,600 screens across 19 markets.

Looking ahead, Anyone But You is set to be released in several key markets: Germany and Mexico on January 18th, Spain on January 19th, France on January 24th, and both Brazil and Italy on January 25th. Modestly budgeted at around $25 million, the movie has already turned over a good profit for Sony and may yet be more proof that adult-skewing romantic comedies could be the key to smaller successes for studios going forward, following the likes of No Hard Feelings and Ticket to Paradise.

Is 'Anyone But You' Worth Watching?

Close

The movie has received mixed critical reviews, sitting at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes from 77 reviews to date, but more importantly, the film is winning over audiences with an 86% approval score on that front, proving that reception for this one may vary wildly from person to person. Collider’s Maggie Boccella called it “bad Shakespeare fan-fiction” in her review of the film, and was less than complimentary of Sweeney’s performance, describing it as “flat.” She did, however, report that Powell was as “charming” as ever.

You can watch Anyone But You in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Anyone But You After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Will Gluck Cast Sydney Sweeney , Glen Powell , Alexandra Shipp , Darren Barnet Rating R Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Comedy

Get Tickets at Fandango