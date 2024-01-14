The Big Picture The romantic comedy Anyone But You has earned an impressive $78.0 million worldwide, with $22.8 million from international markets.

Despite only being released in half of its planned locations, the film continues to perform exceptionally well overseas, with a slight 13% decrease in revenues in its third weekend.

With a projected four-day holiday weekend haul of $8.2 million, the film's cumulative domestic earnings are expected to reach $56.4 million, proving that romantic comedies aimed at adults can be consistent successes.

Its page is still unwritten, as we're in the age of the viral TikTok romantic comedy and audiences love it. Anyone But You's impressive global popularity persists, as it has now reached a worldwide total of $78.0 million at the box office. This includes $22.8 million from international markets, despite only being released in half of its planned locations. In its third weekend, the film continued to perform exceptionally well overseas, experiencing only a slight 13% decrease in revenues, earning $5.1 million from over 1,800 screens across 23 markets.

In the domestic market, the movie earned $2.1 million on Friday and $2.7 million on Saturday, while internal projections estimate $2 million for Sunday and $1.3 million on Monday, across 2,935 venues. It's anticipated that the movie will earn a total of $8.2 million over the four-day holiday weekend, which would bring the film's cumulative domestic earnings to $56.4 million by Monday.

In the UK, the film experienced an impressive 15% increase, uniquely among wide releases in the market this weekend, earning $1.6 million, bringing its total to $6.9 million. In Australia, the movie earned $1.4 million, a 31% decrease, raising its total earnings there to $8.9 million. The film is set to debut in several important markets soon: Germany and Mexico on January 18, Spain on January 19, France on January 24, and Brazil and Italy on January 25. With a modest budget of approximately $25 million, the film has already generated a notable profit for Sony. This success suggests that romantic comedies aimed at adults could be a formula for more modest yet consistent studio successes in the future, akin to the achievements of films like No Hard Feelings and Ticket to Paradise.

What Is 'Anyone But You' About?

Image via Sony Pictures

Featuring the ridiculously good-looking Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, the film unfolds with the duo's initial encounter in a coffee shop, where, following a romantic night, they inadvertently end up irritating each other. This results in a less-than-pleasant reaction when they cross paths again six months later. Destiny reunites them at a wedding, where Sweeney's sister and Powell's best friend are getting married. Here, they try to overcome their disdain for the benefit of their family and friends. Set primarily in Sydney, Australia, the movie also stars the likes of Rachel Griffiths and Dermot Mulroney in key supporting roles. It also brought the Natasha Bedingfield hit "Unwritten" to an entirely new audience.

If you feel like a date night, join audiences down at the local multiplex and head down under to enjoy Anyone But You.

Anyone But You After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Will Gluck Cast Sydney Sweeney , Glen Powell , Alexandra Shipp , Darren Barnet Rating R Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Comedy

Get Tickets at Fandango