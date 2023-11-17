The Big Picture Ben and Bea pretend to be a couple but may end up falling in love, discovering things about themselves in the process in Anyone But You.

The film is loosely based on Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, with the director's experience in modern adaptations.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, the lead stars, have promising careers with potential projects like Twisters and Madame Web respectively.

Ben (Glen Powell) and Bea (Sydney Sweeney) could be falling in love with each other while pretending to be a couple in new images from Anyone But You. Entertainment Weekly has revealed the new stills, where the two leads can be seen focusing on their work behind-the-scenes, and the final result of two characters who could become an official couple when all is said and done. In a place where nobody knows who they are, two exes will use the opportunity to pretend to be something they clearly aren't, but if things go too far, they might discover things about themselves they weren't ready to admit.

The movie will be loosely based on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, with the filmmaker behind the project having plenty of experience with bringing classic dramas into modern times. Will Gluck was the director behind Easy A, the comedy led by Emma Stone which brought Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter to life in a 2010 high school setting. That adaptation was met with a very positive reception, and if the upcoming story can get just as lucky with audiences, the box office results might turn out to be the ones desired by Sony Pictures.

Glen Powell, who plays Ben in the romantic comedy, portrayed Jake "Hangman" Seresin in last year's Top Gun: Maverick, and given how that turned out to be one of the biggest movies of the year, there's a lot of potential ahead for the young actor. After he's done pretending to be his ex's boyfriend, he will be seen in next year's Twisters, the sequel to one of the most popular disaster movies of all time. When Ben and Bea encounter each other again, their charisma could be the only thing that might save them from a very uncomfortable situation.

Sydney Sweeney Swings Into Marvel Action

The other lead star of the movie, Sydney Sweeney, will head into a very different kind of project once Bea and Ben's adventure comes to an end. The actress will be seen in Madame Web, a Marvel production set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The first trailer for the upcoming action project was recently released, giving viewers a brief glipmse to what Spider-Woman's costume will look like once the movie swings towards the big screen. And when the time comes, Sweeney will reprise her role as Cassie Howard in the upcoming third season of Euphoria, the teen drama smash hit that took the world by storm with the release of its second installment.

Anyone But You below premieres in theaters on December 22.