The Big Picture "Anyone But You" had a slow start but became a financial success through word-of-mouth and viral marketing on TikTok.

The rom-com is loosely based on Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" and features a star-studded supporting cast.

Despite mixed critical reception, with an audience rating of 87%, a sequel to the film is highly likely due to its box office success.

This generation's hottest romantic comedy is heading to Netflix next month as Anyone But You arrives on April 23. The movie, which stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, became one of the most financially successful R-rated romantic comedies in a decade, despite it struggling to bring in audiences initially when it first released over the Christmas period. However, word-of-mouth for the movie was unprecedented, and, coupled with terrific viral marketing via TikTok as well as some terrific fun being had by Sweeney and Powell while promoting it, as well as after its release — Sweeney and Powell even appeared together on Saturday Night Live months after release — the movie became a proper sensation and surprise in a world of predictable comedies and zero stakes dramas.

Based loosely on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, the story revolves around Bea and Ben, who, after an amazing first date, find their fiery attraction turning ice-cold. Their paths cross again unexpectedly at a wedding in Australia, leading them to pretend to be a couple. It features a supporting cast that includes Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, and Rachel Griffiths.

To date, the film has had something of a mixed critical reception, as evidenced by its Rotten Tomatoes scores: a "rotten" critics' rating of 51% is very much at odds with a much higher audience approval rate of 87%. That's a clear example of the differences in opinions of professional reviewers versus the general public, who may lean towards lighter, more enjoyable fare for an evening out. Collider's Maggie Boccella praised Powell's "charming" performance in the movie but found Sweeney's portrayal to be somewhat "flat" in her review.

Will We Get a Sequel to 'Anyone But You'?

It's almost a certainty at this point. Sweeney noted in a recent profile that a sequel could maybe happen, while also acknowledging she and Powell were receiving multiple offers to work together again daily.“We’ve been tossing around a bunch of different ideas,” Sweeney said, in an interview with GQ. “We just want to make sure that whatever we do gives the audience what they want and at the same time is new and exciting for us.”

The movie performed superbly in the multiplexes, ultimately closing out its theatrical run with $207.6 million at the worldwide box office. Anyone But You will premiere on Netflix on April 23, 2024.