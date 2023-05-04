Top Gun Maverick's Glen Powell and Euphoria breakout Sydney Sweeney are teaming up to bring us a steamy R-rated romantic comedy this Christmas. Officially titled Anyone But You, filming for the picture recently wrapped in Australia, and now, Sony has set the film for a theatrical release on December 15.

Rom-com lovers have since been anticipating any updates on the film which was expected to arrive at the earliest on Valentine's Day of 2024 after production kicked off early this year. Fortunately, they won't have to wait that long to see some more of the sizzling spark teased between its two leads. Anyone But You is loosely based on the William Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing and will follow the classic enemies-to-lovers trope. Per the synopsis, the film will see "college arch-nemeses reunite years after graduation for a destination wedding." The reason for this unlikely decision is vaguely described as "personal reasons," however, "through pretending, they actually fall in love.”

Attendees at the recently concluded CinemaCon in Las Vegas were given an exclusive sneak peek at the teaser trailer during Sony's Presentation. Unfortunately, the footage was not made available to the public. Both Sweeney and Powell were also in attendance to promote the film with Powell further teasing that the film goes "for the hard R," while noting how hard R rom-coms have become a rarity on the big screens in recent years.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Julianne Moore & Sydney Sweeney To Play Mother-Daughter Duo in Drama Thriller 'Echo Valley'

Who Else Is In Anyone But You?

Anyone But You was directed by Golden Globe-nominated filmmaker Will Gluck, who is no stranger to the rom-com genre or working with A-listers. Gluck previously directed Emma Stone and Penn Badgley on Easy A and later Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in Friends With Benefits. While Sweeney and Powell possess enough star power to attract interest in the pic, they won't be the only A-list stars featuring in the film. Anyone But You's cast also includes genre staple Dermot Mulroney, Alexandra Shipp, Rachel Griffiths, and Michele Hurd. The cast is further fleshed out by GaTa, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, Hadley Robinson, and Joe Davidson.

Anyone But You will hit theaters near you on December 15. Before then, check out the trailer for Sweeney's political thriller, Reality below: