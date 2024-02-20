The Big Picture Anyone But You has earned an exceptional $190 million, with an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

An exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette has the whole cast singing Syndey Sweeney's praises.

Anyone But You features a star-studded cast and can be streamed digitally for those wanting a dose of romantic comedy.

Anyone But You, the biggest rom-com in what feels like a generation, arrived with great fanfare on digital today and Collider is delighted to be working with Sony Pictures to give our readers an exclusive look at one of the special featurettes accompanying the movie on its release. The short clip, featuring actors from the movie, including star Glen Powell, highlights the "sweet" Sydney Sweeney, the film's co-lead and, by all accounts, an absolute delight to be around.

The film sees the pair initially cross paths in a café, inadvertently clashing following a charming night out, which results in a chilly interaction during a reunion six months later. Destiny intervenes, drawing them back together at a wedding joining Sweeney's sibling and Powell's closest companion, where they strive to overlook their mutual aversion for the benefit of family and friends. You'll never guess what happens when the pair start working together and realize maybe that initial spark wasn't just a passing fancy. Primarily set in Sydney, Australia, the movie also showcases seasoned performers Rachel Griffiths and Dermot Mulroney in secondary roles, alongside the likes of Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, and Darren Barnet.

How Big a Success Has 'Anyone But You' Been?

Image via Sony Pictures

Anyone But You has caught the imagination of audiences, as the box office receipts show. The film has earned a stunning $190 million to date, proving that good old-fashioned word of mouth is still enough to propel a lower-budget film to immense success. It earned an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Last month, the movie crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office, making it the most successful R-rated romantic comedy since Bridget Jones' Baby in 2016. The film also recently became the highest-grossing live-action adaptation of one of William Shakespeare's works — it's loosely adapted from Much Ado About Nothing — overtaking the likes of 10 Things I Hate About You, She's the Man and Romeo + Juliet.

The movie is still playing now in theaters, but if you want to see gorgeous people singing along to Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" over and over again, you can buy the movie on Digital right now. Watch the new featurette in the player above.

Anyone But You After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Will Gluck Cast Sydney Sweeney , Glen Powell , Alexandra Shipp , Darren Barnet Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Comedy

