You know that fun feeling. You've seen a film with characters you've fallen in love with. The actors' chemistry is undeniable, and you find yourself wanting the relationship to happen for real. "Wouldn't it be amazing if they were a real couple?" you say to your friends. They nod approvingly, caught in the same glow. You know it isn't real, but you want it to be — you've become a real-life shipper, you're daydreaming over a couple and manifesting it to become a reality. Well, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney know that feeling too. And that's how they got you to the theater, in some delightful manipulation of your emotions that has to be applauded.

The stars of Anyone But You, Sony's smash-hit romantic comedy that played like gangbusters and had the best legs since — well, it's best not to name names here, but choose your own — know how it feels to want a leading couple to get together in real life. Powell and Sweeney had undeniable chemistry and, if you ever went on TikTok in the run-up to the movie's release in December last year, you probably couldn't help but wonder — wait, are they...? Well, they used that feeling to get butts in seats in the multiplexes, according to a new interview with Powell, which he gave to the New York Times recently. He explained:

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

For Sweeney's part, she also felt playing into that narrative would be beneficial to the film's promotional campaign, following Powell's break-up with his long-term partner. Sweeney was, and remains, engaged to Jonathan Davino, an executive producer on the movie.

“I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film because, at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

What Is 'Anyone But You' About?

The R-rated romantic comedy centers on Bea (played by Sweeney) and Ben (played by Powell), who experience a disastrous one-night stand, only to find themselves reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. Here, Ben's friend and Bea's sister are tying the knot. The film, loosely inspired by Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, features sharp-witted dialogue, bold displays of affection, and beautifully lit landscapes. It grossed $219 million from a $25 million budget.

