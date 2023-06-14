Since its announcement in January 2023, Anyone But You has become one of the most highly anticipated rom-coms of this year. And the excitement can be easily pegged to Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the leading cast members. From the initial on-set photos, it’s not hard for fans to guess the kind of on-screen chemistry these two protagonists are going to bring to the table. Said to be a modernized adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, Anyone But You is an R-rated romantic comedy film, directed and co-written by Will Gluck of Easy A fame. The plot follows two arch-enemies who reunite at a destination wedding and are forced to pose as a couple, “for better or for worse.”

Anyone But You was announced early this year, followed by a teaser showcased at CinemaCon 2023, where Powell and Sweeney teased their upcoming project, while everything else about the film continues to be under wraps. However, from all the production images the actors continue to share on their social media profiles, we can guess that Anyone But You will most likely bring back the good old days of sizzling rom-com. Now with the film slated for a December release, fans don’t have to wait until next year to watch it. To learn more about the film’s release date, plot, cast, and characters, check out our complete guide below and find out everything we know about Anyone But You.

When Is Anyone But You Coming Out?

As per Sony Pictures’ announcement in May 2023, Anyone But You is set for a theatrical release on December 15, 2023. The rom-com coincides with the release of yet another title, Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet.

Where Can You Watch Anyone But You?

Anyone But You will be released exclusively in theaters on December 15. But as is the case with most Sony Pictures releases post 2021, the rom-com will also end up on Netflix (as per the network’s deal with Sony) in the months following the theatrical release.

Is There an Anyone But You Trailer?

The team of Anyone But You revealed a first look at the movie at CinemaCon 2023, with a teaser trailer, but unfortunately, it has not been released online yet for public viewing. Considering the film is currently in post-production and isn’t releasing until winter, we can expect a trailer sometime this fall or later.

There are also several on-set photos posted by the actors on their social handles, which give a peek into some scenes from the movie like Powell dressed in a tux and jumping out of a helicopter, Sweeney and Powell on a boat, and so on. Watch this space for the latest news and updates on the official trailer for Anyone But You, as and when they become available.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Set It Up, another rom-com starring Glen Powell.

Who Stars in Anyone But You?

Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell lead the cast of Anyone But You as the arch-enemy duo who would stop at nothing to get at each other’s throats.

Two-times Emmy-nominated Sweeney is known for dramatic characterizations, and has made headlines with her performances in shows like Euphoria, The White Lotus (Season 1), The Handmaid's Tale, and films like The Voyeurs and Clementine. With her critically acclaimed performance in the biopic, Reality behind her, Sweeney seems to have a busy upcoming slate with films like Madame Web, Americana, Immaculate, and Echo Valley. She is also attached to the new Barbarella project which she will executive produce and star in the lead role in a reboot of Jane Fonda’s hit 1968 film. Powell, her lead co-star, might have carved a niche with action-driven roles as in films like Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, but the actor is no stranger to the rom-com. He has previously appeared in the Netflix film, Set It Up, co-starring Zoey Deutch, and the dark-comedy series, Scream Queens. Powell will be next seen in Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 film Twister, with Daisy Edgar-Jones among other upcoming projects like Hitman, Deputy X, and Foreign Relations.

Besides Sweeney and Powell’s star power and on-screen spark to pull in fans, Anyone But You also features quite an ensemble of actors, starting with Dermot Mulroney, a veteran in the rom-com genre. A star of many popular 90s romantic comedy films, Mulroney is best known for his performances in My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Wedding Date, About Schmidt, and shows like Pure Genius, Homecoming, and Hanna, and will next appear in MCU’s Secret Invasion. He is joined by Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick..Boom!), Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under), Michelle Hurd (Star Trek: Picard), GaTa (Dave), Bryan Brown (Palm Beach), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Hadley Robinson (Utopia), and Joe Davidson (Neighbors).

What Is Anyone But You About?

Said to be inspired by Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, Anyone But You is based on the classic foe-to-friends/lovers trope. In this screwball comedy, the two arch nemeses go on various hijinks to get back at each other.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis,

“A modernization of Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’ When college arch-nemeses reunite years after graduation for a destination wedding, they pretend to be a couple for their own personal reasons. But through pretending, they actually fall in love.”

Who is Making Anyone But You?

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Will Gluck directs Anyone But You, and co-wrote the script alongside Ilana Wolpert. The upcoming project marks the filmmaker’s return to the genre, after producing the 2014 Kevin Hart vehicle About Last Night. Although he is best known for the Peter Rabbit film series, Gluck has successful romantic comedies to his credit, like Friends with Benefits, starring Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, as well as Easy A starring Emma Stone and Penn Badgley. He has also co-created, directed, and produced The Michael J. Fox Show, and served as an executive producer for Hulu’s Woke and Netflix’s Sneakerheads. Coming up next, Gluck will be co-writing and producing Disney's live-action remake of The Aristocats; and the miniseries, Down the Rabbit Hole.

Gluck’s co-writer for Anyone But You, Wolpert is best known for her work on the hit Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She has also been attached to the production of the mockumentary series, Another Period.

Gluck also serves as a producer for Anyone But You, along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth, with an all-female executive producer team that includes Sweeney, Alyssa Altman, Jacqueline Monetta, and Natalie Seller.

When Did Anyone But You Film?

Following the project’s announcement in January 2023, the film was titled Anyone But You, with production starting in February. Filming happened across various locations in Australia and wrapped up in April 2023.