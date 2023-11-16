The Big Picture The trailer for the romantic comedy Anyone But You was released today, offering a steamier and broader glimpse at the central themes of the movie.

The film follows the story of two exes, Bea and Ben, who are forced into a faux romantic partnership at a destination wedding.

Anyone But You features a talented cast, including Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, and is directed by Will Gluck. The movie will be released in theaters on December 22.

Anyone But You, one of the most anticipated romantic comedies of the year, now has its first full-length trailer. Released today by Sony Pictures, the new and more importantly, steamier trailer offers a broader glimpse at the central themes hinted at in last month's teaser trailer. The movie centers around two exes, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) who are forced into a faux romantic partnership after they find themselves stuck at a destination wedding which neither can afford to miss.

The trailer opens with a brief but sweet bickering between Sweeney and Powell as both argue over whose movie this is as they co-introduce the trailer. Their characters pick up the squabble when the trailer begins in earnest as both reunite on a flight en route to the said destination wedding and from their conversation, we learn that Bea's sister is the bride-to-be. While it isn't clear what connection Ben has to either of the soon-to-be-married couple, his presence suggests he's pretty close to either as well. Both plan to avoid each other as much as possible, but upon their arrival in Australia, they encounter a mutual problem that sees them needing each other. Both of their exes are also around for the wedding and, to ward them off, they agree to pretend to be a couple.

Though Ben believes that "There's no way we can convince anyone that we actually like each other," they proceed nonetheless. Their pact, however, leads to awkward, hilarious, and embarrassing situations, including a moment where Ben frantically strips naked after Bea discovers a spider hiding in his pants and another where Bea slips off a boat when they attempt to re-create the iconic Jack and Rose scene from Titanic. Overall, the trailer looks fun but also promises to take its romantic aspect seriously as sparks fly between Bea and Ben.

When Will 'Anyone But You' Release In Theaters?

Close

Anyone But You was originally slated for a theatrical release on December 15, but the movie was pushed back a few days and will now be released exclusively in movie theaters on December 22, just in time for the holiday season. Directed by Will Gluck whose portfolio includes similar movies like Friends With Benefits and Easy A, Anyone But You will feature some more A-list names including rom-com staple Dermot Mulroney, Alexandra Shipp, Rachel Griffiths, and Michele Hurd. Rounding out the cast are GaTa, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, Hadley Robinson, and Joe Davidson. Anyone But You was co-written by Gluck and Ilana Wolpert, famous for penning the screenplay for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Anyone But You will premiere in theaters on December 22. Check out the steamy hot new trailer below: