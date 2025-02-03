The scariest horror movies are often the ones that make you feel the most. Those movies that unnerve viewers on multiple levels, drawing on emotions like nostalgia and sadness to make its central horror hauntingly relatable for the audience. Many scary movies try to imbue their fear with this kind of emotion, but few do it as dreadfully well as Justin G. Dyck's Anything for Jackson. It's an AMC+ film built on subverting expectations; the main antagonists are an elderly couple, two surprisingly endearing people who pair their heartfelt motivations with a nefarious plot to kidnap and use a pregnant woman in their satanic ritual.

Along with superficial scares, the film excels at portraying the gut-wrenching emotions at the core of its narrative, utilizing both the woman's fear for her life and the couple's motivations to ground itself in a shocking amount of heartbreak. It refuses to grant audiences a pair of villains who are easy to hate and instead forces them to consider the visceral kind of heartbreak that would drive someone to such a terrifying plan. It juggles both the horrific and emotional aspects of this plot perfectly, and in doing so, creates a horror film that offers a poignant portrayal of the love grandparents have for their grandchild — and what they're willing to do to get him back.

We Would Do 'Anything for Jackson'

Whereas other films try to ease audiences into their horror, Anything for Jackson furthers its subversion by immediately thrusting watchers into the satanic plot at its center — but not before some cute banter. The first scene introduces viewers to elderly couple Audrey (Sheila McCarthy) and Henry (Julian Richings), with the casual way they tease each other harking back to the usual portrayal of grandparents that audiences will know...which is what makes their subsequent kidnapping of Shannon (Konstantina Mantelos), a heavily pregnant woman, so shocking. They imprison her, and as the terrified woman searches for a way to escape, both she and the audience learn why the couple are doing this: they miss their grandson.

A terrible accident left the titular grandson Jackson (Daxton William Lund) dead and their daughter in a wheelchair, with the woman's grief overcoming her and the grandparents eventually having to watch two generations of loved ones die with only each other's anguish left to keep them company. This sorrow pushes them to search for a way to bring Jackson back, with the film showing the days leading up to the ceremony where Jackson will be reincarnated into Shannon's baby; the film lulls audiences by offering surprisingly funny scenes like the local satanic cult meeting at the community center before disrupting their comfort with moments like a friendly neighbor shoving his head into a wood chipper. These sporadic scenes of horror leave audiences on edge as they wait for the next scare, though even as the film spirals into nonstop terror, these moments don't compare to the unrelenting grief that the entire plot is built on.

Even with its chilling supernatural elements, what makes Anything for Jackson so chilling is the brutally relatable sense of loss at its center. The plot humanizes our main antagonists beyond the usual tropes; whereas grandparents are often portrayed as bumbling codgers in cinema, Audrey and Henry aren't stereotypes, with their characters being constantly expanded upon to make viewers see them for the people they are. Somehow, the narrative establishes a real connection between the audience and these satanists, which is what makes the rare scenes where they allow themselves to feel their endless grief that much more unbearable to watch.

…Okay, Maybe We Wouldn’t Do ‘Anything for Jackson’