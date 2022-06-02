Billy Porter's Anything's Possible has released some new images from the film. Starring Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry with music by Leo Birenberg, the coming-of-age romance is a first for Porter and yet seems like a beautiful and necessary film for us all to see! Launching on July 22 on Prime Video, Anything's Possible is Porter's directorial debut and is written by Ximena García Lecuona. The film is produced by Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Andrew Lauren, and D.J. Gugenheim while Lecuona and Porter serve as executive producers alongside Allison Rose Carter.

Porter has been known for his work in things like the Prime Video version of Cinderella as well as the hit series Pose which won him an Emmy. This is his first foray into directing but much like everything else that Porter puts his mind to, I think that it is going to be an amazing turnout for the triple threat!

The pictures released of Anything's Possible give us a look at Reign as Kelsa. The actress shared them on her own Instagram as well, writing "Hey y’all, meet Kelsa 🦋✨ Check out these first-look images from #AnythingsPossible, the movie I’m starring in." In the images, we see Porter directing Reign as well as her co-star Ali and get to see a bit of Porter behind the scenes with his cast.

While we know how talented Porter is in front of the screen, it's exciting to see him tackle behind the camera. Pair that with Reign making history as the lead, and it's a beautiful story we can't wait to see. Talking with Them back in April, Reign had this to say about the film: “It’s ironic: The movie’s called Anything’s Possible, but I didn’t believe it. My whole life, I’d wanted to be an actress, but even after I got that call I was telling myself, 'I’m a Black trans girl — I’m not going to be the lead in a movie. That’s not feasible. I’ll be lucky to play someone’s friend.'”

Anything's Possible hits Prime Video on July 22! Check out the new images below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

"Anything’s Possible is a delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love."

