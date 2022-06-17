Pose star Billy Porter's upcoming directorial debut Anything's Possible has just received a brand-new poster. The heartfelt coming-of-age film tells the story of Kelsa, a trans high school girl who's pursued by a boy named Khal, who is happy to love her no matter what anyone else thinks. Anything's Possible stars Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The new poster showcases the overall vibe of the film, which seems to be taken from old-school romantic comedies of the '80s and early '90s, but with a modern twist. The poster features lead character Kelsa (Reign) standing beside her love interest Khal (Ali) in front of an all-white background. Kelsa and Khal are looking away from each other, and Kelsa has her hand on her hip, wearing a face that reads "are you serious?" Khal's body is turned to the side, and he looks straight ahead with bad-boy charm. The poster exclaims that the film is "From The Heart And Soul Of Billy Porter", and includes the tagline "When It Comes To Love..." right above the title.

Porter directs the film from a script by Ximena García Lecuona. Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Andrew Lauren, and D.J. Gugenheim all serve as producers, while Porter and Lecuona serve as executive producers. Porter is also credited as an executive music producer on the film.

In addition to starring in FX's hit show Pose, Porter has appeared in films like last year's Cinderella and 2020's Like a Boss, as well as the shows American Horror Story and Fairfax. For his portrayal of Pray Tell on Pose, Porter won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2019. He was nominated for the same award for the next two years in a row. Porter will next be seen in the upcoming drama film Our Son opposite Luke Evans.

Anything's Possible drops exclusively on Prime Video on July 22. Check out the new poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Anything's Possible: