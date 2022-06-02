On the heels of the first-look images, Prime Video debuted the trailer for Anything’s Possible, the coming-of-age rom-com that is set to premiere in late July. The story centers around a trans girl who’s navigating her last year in high school and a boy who’s building up the courage to ask her out. The movie marks international superstar and Emmy winner Billy Porter’s directorial debut.

The trailer for Anything’s Possible comes with a timely Heartstopper vibe as it showcases the tenderness of young and innocent love. The high school setting we know so well is brimming with teenagers and their emotions turned up to eleven, but the highly diverse group reminds us that this is Gen-Z in the making. It also showcases Eva Reign’s talent as she takes on her first leading role in a feature film, after starring in the comedy series Sideways Smile.

In addition, the trailer reveals that it won’t handle the transgender themes carelessly, with characters talking bluntly about its issues, but also celebrating their transitions and bravery. We can also expect to see all the good and bad things about coming out as trans being addressed, from bullying to finding support from friends and family. Last but not least, we get a glimpse at Renée Elise Goldberry (Hamilton) as Kelsa’s (Reign) mother, who apparently will have a lot to say about her daughter’s journey.

Anything’s Possible features a perfect choice of director: freshman filmmaker Billy Porter has defied gender and identity norms with his public persona, as well as with the characters he plays – recently, the actor embodied the “Fabulous Godmother” in a reinvention of Cinderella by Prime Video. The screenplay of Porter’s outing as director is written by Ximena García Lecuona, who’s also making a feature film debut.

The cast of Anything's Possible also features Kelly Lamor Wilson (Summer ’03), Simone Joy Jones (Bel-Air), and Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost).

Prime Video premieres Anything’s Possible globally on July 22.

Anything’s Possible is a delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.

