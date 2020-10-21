Facebook Messenger

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitch Stream of ‘Among Us’ Nets Nearly 5 Million Views

by      October 21, 2020

aoc-twitch-stream-among-us

Who knew that the newest up-and-coming Twitch streamer would be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a.k.a. AOC, the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district? In a team stream of popular sci-fi murder mystery game Among Us, AOC was joined by streamers @hasanthehun, @DisguisedToast, @DrLupo, @TSM_Myth, @mxmtoon, @Jack_Septic_Eye, and @MoistCr1TiKaL, as well as fellow representative Ilhan Abdullahi Omar in order to encourage Americans in the audience to get out and vote this Election Day.

AOC’s solo stream drew in upwards of 435,000 live viewers, putting her channel in the ranks with the likes of Shroud, Dr.Disrespect, and Ninja, and that’s without factoring in viewers on co-streamed channels like Dr. Lupo and Pokimane. Her stream VOD now has nearly 4.8 million views in less than 24 hours.

AOC kicked things off as an impostor in the first round — which is one of two secret antagonists who sabotage the space station and murder their fellow crewmates in secret — but soon got to play both sides of the divide. Omar even got into the tech side of Twitch streaming by sharing some specs from her rig. All in good fun. Hopefully those same viewers, American or otherwise, will take the opportunity to put together a voting plan for their next available election.

If you’re interested in checking out the 3.5 hour stream, you can do so here. And be sure to follow AOC’s Twitch channel and Omar’s here.

And remember…

