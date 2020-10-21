Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitch Stream of ‘Among Us’ Nets Nearly 5 Million Views

Who knew that the newest up-and-coming Twitch streamer would be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a.k.a. AOC, the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district? In a team stream of popular sci-fi murder mystery game Among Us, AOC was joined by streamers @hasanthehun, @DisguisedToast, @DrLupo, @TSM_Myth, @mxmtoon, @Jack_Septic_Eye, and @MoistCr1TiKaL, as well as fellow representative Ilhan Abdullahi Omar in order to encourage Americans in the audience to get out and vote this Election Day.

AOC’s solo stream drew in upwards of 435,000 live viewers, putting her channel in the ranks with the likes of Shroud, Dr.Disrespect, and Ninja, and that’s without factoring in viewers on co-streamed channels like Dr. Lupo and Pokimane. Her stream VOD now has nearly 4.8 million views in less than 24 hours.

AOC kicked things off as an impostor in the first round — which is one of two secret antagonists who sabotage the space station and murder their fellow crewmates in secret — but soon got to play both sides of the divide. Omar even got into the tech side of Twitch streaming by sharing some specs from her rig. All in good fun. Hopefully those same viewers, American or otherwise, will take the opportunity to put together a voting plan for their next available election.

Join me, @pokimanelol, @hasanthehun, & more on Twitch TONIGHT as we help folks make a voting plan at https://t.co/TskRLfhCt3 and officially declare orange sus on Among Us 🍊 Tune in 9pm tonight at https://t.co/nZap5fuerN https://t.co/HeKMeDDjXf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2020

If you’re interested in checking out the 3.5 hour stream, you can do so here. And be sure to follow AOC’s Twitch channel and Omar’s here.

