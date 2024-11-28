A.P. Bio might have had a short life back when it aired on NBC, but if it's up to Netflix subscribers, it looks like the sitcom will not be forgotten. After debuting on the platform, the series (which stars It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton) climbed up the charts and remains among the top 10 most-watched TV series on the catalog. Currently at #7 in the U.S., that number might change once word-of-mouth gets around and Thanksgiving numbers roll in, but for now the message is clear: viewers are having a pretty good time with the episodes.

The concept of A.P. Bio is pretty simple. Jack Griffin (Howerton) is a Harvard professor who gets fired and is forced to move back to his hometown in Ohio. Then, he takes a teaching position at Whitlock High School, where, in theory, he has to teach Advanced Placement Biology to high school students. He decides to do anything but, and this directly impacts his relationship with his students, his fellow teachers and the school principal.

The cast of A.P. Bio features some major comedy players like Lyric Lewis (Curses!), Mary Sohn (Work In Progress), Jean Villepique (Sharp Objects), Paula Pell (Girls5eva) and Patton Oswalt (The Sandman). The show also featured guest appearances from industry heavyweights like Ron Funches (Loot), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future trilogy), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead franchise), Jon Lovitz (Rat Race), Angela Kinsey (The Office) and others.

'A.P. Bio' Earned Top Marks At Rotten Tomatoes

One of the elements that make A.P. Bio funny is that the series gets funnier the more you watch it because of the running gags that the writing team led by Mike O'Brien (Saturday Night Live) decided to accumulate with every episode. Most of them take place inside the walls of Whitlock High School, and some of them include Jack finding creative ways of getting rid of the kids' textbooks and hatching a plan to prank his nemesis. The repeated jokes also helped the series resonate with critics. The show has an average of 88% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, with Seasons 2 and 3 earning a rare 100% score on the website.

Despite its success among critics, A.P. Bio's end was hinted after Season 2, when NBC decided to remove the series from its linear schedule and make it a Peacock exclusive. Fans immediately suspected that the show wouldn't last much longer, even though series creator O'Brien told Collider he had an ambitious fifteen-season plan in mind. Could the show's surge in popularity guarantee a new season three years after it was canceled? For now, we can only dream.

You can stream all episodes of A.P. Bio on Netflix.

