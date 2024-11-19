While we wait for the first of two It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary crossover episodes, Netflix is giving audiences a chance to get schooled by the former’s Glenn Howerton. Earlier this month, the It’s Always Sunny star and co-creator’s gone-too-soon sitcom A.P. Bio landed on the streamer and since then, audiences can't seem to get enough. Currently, the title is taking over the platform’s Top 10 chart, landing in the fifth position and steadily moving right along. Considering the series was canceled nearly four years ago, it’s terrific that a new audience is giving it new life and a fresh start on streaming.

Set in the quiet mini-city of Toledo, Ohio, A.P. Bio follows Howerton’s Jack Griffin, who has just been fired from his teaching position at Harvard and moves back to his hometown to get his feet on the ground. In the world of higher education, Jack was a philosophy professor, but he takes what he can get when he comes back to Toledo - a gig teaching Advanced Placement Biology. It’s there at Whitlock High School that Jack plans his big comeback all while dealing with his eccentric co-workers and molding the young minds of America - oftentimes by interesting means.

Howerton’s take on the character of Jack is sort of like imagining his character from It’s Always Sunny, Dennis Reynolds, taking on a teaching gig. While he certainly has enough charisma and personality for the leading role, Howerton is aided in his comedic energy by a slew of big names in the genre, including, Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens), Paula Pell (Wine Country), Lyric Lewis (Curses!), Mary Sohn (The Boss) and Jean Villepique (The Bold Type). Along with a solid call sheet, the series also came with impressive backing, with Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers joining as producers, with Saturday Night Live alum Mike O’Brien serving as the production’s creator.

'A.P. Bio's Mixed Report Card with Critics

For critics - and even audiences - the first season of A.P. Bio was largely a miss, but really came into its own during its sophomore installment. After finding its footing, the show quickly began to pick up a fandom, and continues to hold positive scores on Rotten Tomatoes. From critics, the series has an 88% approval rating, with viewers giving it 76% as the average for its four-season run. After its first two seasons on NBC, the title jumped over to the network’s streamer, Peacock, to ride out its run before receiving the ax in 2021.

Interested parties can join the hoards now flocking to see what the fuss is all about with A.P. Bio finding its resurgence on Netflix.

