‘A.P. Bio’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals the A+ Comedy’s Debut on Peacock

Peacock has revealed the full trailer for A.P. Bio season 3, the first season of the NBC comedy to debut on the brand new streaming service. Created by Mike O’Brien, the series stars It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum Glenn Howerton as a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor forced to return to his hometown of Toledo and teach at a local high school. A.P. Bio also stars Patton Oswalt, Aparna Brielle, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, Jacob McCarthy, Paula Pell, and Tom Bennett.

This is genuinely one of the more delightful revivals pulled off by a streaming service. NBC axed the show last year, marking the first time in history anyone was sad about A.P. Bio getting canceled, before a larger audience could recognize it as the budding classic it is. The new trailer gives a good indication of its quality, with the added bonus of the fact Glenn Howerton, one of TV’s best freakout artists, can just full-on say “fuck” now.

Check out the trailer below, followed by four new official posters. A.P. Bio season 3 debuts on Peacock on Thursday, September 3. For more on Peacock’s original show slate, here’s the first trailer for the MacGruber series.

Here is the official synopsis for A.P. Bio: