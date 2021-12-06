It seems that class is officially over. Fan-favorite Peacock comedy A.P. Bio has been canceled after a four-season run. The cancellation was announced by series creator Mike O’Brien via Twitter and confirmed by Peacock in an exclusive with Deadline.

This isn’t the show’s first run-in with cancellation. A.P. Bio premiered its first two seasons on NBC before being canceled in early 2019. A month later, NBC reversed the decision and renewed the show for a third season to premiere on their streaming service Peacock. There, the comedy was renewed for a fourth season which premiered last September.

A.P Bio focused on the lives of faculty and students at Whitlock High School, whose lives are made more interesting by the arrival of Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), a former Harvard philosophy professor who moves to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio after being fired. He acquires a job at the school teaching A.P. Biology but instead uses his students to plot revenge on his various rivals and enemies. In Season 2, he begins writing a book about the townspeople.

In his Twitter statement, O’Brien expressed gratitude for having worked with the crew and cast:

“This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved. I’m going to name a few below but can’t possibly cover everyone So if you ever worked with us for even a day, THANK YOU!! And to you other shows, hire these people!”

Alongside Howerton, A.P. Bio starred Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, and Jean Villepique as various teachers and staff around the school. The students, credited as recurring roles, featured Aparna Brielle, Allisyn Ashely Arm, Marissa Baram, Spence Moore II, Jacob Houston, Eddie Leavy, Sari Arambulo, and Nick Peine along with a variety of background actors.

O’Brien serves as executive producer on the series alongside Lorne Michaels, Seth Myers, Mike Shoemaker, and Andrew Singer. Though the series has ended, all 42 episodes are still available for streaming on Peacock for fans to rewatch and enjoy. You can read O’Brien’s Twitter statement via thread starting with the first tweet below:

