The Peacock Original’s new season will be available to stream on September 2.

School is back in session. A.P. Bio, the critically-acclaimed Peacock sitcom, is premiering on September 2. If you’re anxious for the series to make a comeback, fear not, because Collider has exclusive character posters for the returning Whitlock High teachers.

These new posters showcase the show’s core cast of teachers and administrators. Glenn Howerton’s Dr. Jack Griffin leads the crop of new photos. Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Paula Pell, Jean Villepique, and Patton Oswalt also have their own posters ahead of the new season. One notable absence from the new posters is Bruce Campbell, who will be playing Jack’s father. Given how his character has not seen Jack in over twenty years, expect this storyline to have a significant impact throughout the season’s eight episodes.

After being unceremoniously canceled by NBC, the show was renewed as a Peacock exclusive and the transition was certainly for the best. Collider’s Adam Chitwood said in his review of its third season that it was unlike any other half-hour comedy currently airing thanks to its “guffaw-inducing jokes, a lovable ensemble, and genuinely interesting visuals”. Hopefully, it is able to last the fifteen seasons that creator Mike O’Brien previously suggested.

A.P. Bio is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, and Andrew Singer. It centers around disillusioned philosophy teacher Jack (Howerton) who finds himself assigned to teach the titular class at Whitlock High School. Although originally using the class as a means of concocting schemes, he eventually grows to appreciate his students and his position. In the meantime, the insecure Principal Durbin (Oswalt) tries to re-establish his dominance within the school.

If you want to catch up on the previous three seasons of A.P. Bio before its September 2 season premiere, you can find them streaming on Peacock. Check out the exclusive Season 4 character posters below:

