It’s almost back-to-school time for the students and teachers of Peacock’s A.P. Bio. Season 4 is coming soon, and with the trailer released earlier this month we discovered that things are about to get even weirder – teenage cults and tornadoes included. Now, Peacock has debuted a new trailer that reveals a guest star we can all be excited for: Joe Manganiello. The Magic Mike and True Blood actor will visit Whitlock High on Season 4, and he will make… sounds?

The teaser is a collection of quick moments from the upcoming fourth season. Maganiello's appearance, however, takes up the most time at the end of the teaser, as he screams an emotion that "the English language does not have a word for." Hey, whatever you want to do, Manganiello.

A.P. Bio was originally off to a rough start. The series was canceled after two seasons on NBC, but then Peacock saved it and turned the show into a Peacock exclusive to bulk up the streaming platform's catalog.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Why 'A.P. Bio' Deserves to Last for Many Seasons, According to Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt

Produced by Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels and created by Mike O’Brien, A.P. Bio stars Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique and Bruce Campbell.

The new season of A.P. Bio premieres on September 2. You can stream all three previous seasons on Peacock. Check out the new look at A.P Bio Season 4 below:

You can read the official synopsis below:

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school advanced placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a roomful of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids’ brainpower for his own benefit. Over time, his students help him realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

KEEP READING: Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph Set to Host Peacock's 'Baking It' Competition Show

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Chicago Party Aunt’ Trailer For New Netflix Animated Series Is About Staying Positive, Testing Negative The first half of the 16-episode series premieres on September 17th.

Read Next