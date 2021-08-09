A.P. Bio is finally returning for Season 4, and Peacock has released the trailer for the comedy series starring Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton. The trailer teases some events of the new season, which, as you can guess, will keep the weird up to eleven like it was before. This time, you can expect to see Helen (Paula Pell) literally ripping her hair out, some spanking, students starting a cult, a tornado, and, of course, a lot more apple throwing.

A.P. Bio was originally off to a rough start. The series was canceled after two seasons on NBC, but then Peacock saved it and turned the show into a Peacock exclusive to bulk up the streaming platform's catalog. Creator and showrunner Mike O'Brien, however, says his series might have the potential to go on for about 15 seasons. Fans would undoubtedly be excited with an 11-season renewal, but so far Peacock hasn't made any statements regarding future seasons.

The show is produced by Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels, who worked together with O'Brien on Saturday Night Live. The story follows a frustrated A.P. Bio teacher who doesn’t like his job and prefers to have his students do bizarre and hilarious things to irritate the principal instead of studying. The show also features Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, and Jean Villepique, while as can be seen in this trailer, Bruce Campbell will be appearing as the father of Howerton's character, Jack Griffin. According to the trailer, Jack hasn't seen his father in about twenty years, so probably not the best idea to reunite with his dad in front of the entire class.

A.P. Bio returns for its fourth season on September 2 on Peacock. Check out the wild trailer for the upcoming season below.

