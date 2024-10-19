FX's English Teacher has proven that there is plenty of comedy gold to be mined from a show set in a high school. Between trying to understand his Gen Z students and navigating the complicated world of teaching, Evan Marquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez) definitely has his work cut out for him. But before viewers were treated to Evan's hilarious journey, there was another sitcom that paved the way. A.P. Bio is a hilarious series that provides plenty of laughs, courtesy of its impeccable writing and wildly funny cast. It aired for two seasons on NBC and two seasons on Peacock from 2018 to 2021 before being canceled, but it still offers 42 episodes of hysterical comedy that are definitely worth a binge.

'A.P. Bio' Features a Unique Protagonist in Jack Griffin

The underrated series is centered around Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame), who has moved back to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio after being fired from his job as a professor at Harvard. Jack is now living in his dead mother's home and takes up a job teaching Advanced Placement Biology to high school students. He immediately makes it very clear to his co-workers at the school and to his students that he will do whatever it takes to resume his old life and has no interest in actually teaching anyone biology. He enters the classroom every day in the exact same way, by throwing his leftover apple in a trash can (although he doesn't always make the shot), and by telling his students to shut up. He dresses in old sweatpants and spends his time in the classroom coming up with ways to seek revenge on the people that he holds responsible for his life turning out the way it has. His students are often eager to help him carry out his schemes. As the episodes unfold, the cynical and often petty Jack tends to somehow end up helping those around him (even if he would be horrified to admit that). He is definitely selfish, at times kind of villainous, but always funny with lots of sarcastic quips. He might not be a traditional protagonist, but his anti-hero vibes are still incredibly amusing.

The Cast of 'A.P. Bio' Provides Constant Laughs

Close

Howerton is always humorous as Jack, but it's really the supporting cast of A.P. Bio that makes it a must-see sitcom. The true stand-out is Paula Pell (before her starring role in Girls5eva) as Helen Demarcus, who is the secretary of the school. At first, her character only shows up occasionally in Season 1, but the writers could see how much Pell brings to the show, and she was brought on as a regular character for the remaining season. Pell plays odd duck Helen perfectly, with plenty of physical comedy and pratfalls. Patton Oswalt also co-stars as Principal Ralph Durbin, someone who cares about his students, but he's also pretty immature and would rather focus on his PA announcements than actually running the school. Oswalt effectively portrays him as the man-child that he is. Other teachers, played by the hilarious Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, and Jean Villepique, all know how to bring the laughs, even with their limited time onscreen.

As funny as Jack's co-workers are, the series wouldn't be successful if the teen actors hadn't also been supremely talented. There's Allisyn Snyder, who plays the coke-bottled glasses-wearing nerd Heather (who ends up being surprisingly cool and mysterious); Jacob Houston as Victor, the gullible and clueless dweeb; and Nick Peine, who doesn't mind shooting down Jack's more asinine revenge plots. The cast is also rounded out with Aparna Brielle, who brilliantly plays Sarika, the only student who actually cares that she's not learning any biology. These young actors all play off of each other in a cohesive, yet always hilarious way. They represent some of those typical stereotypes (the jock, the nerd, etc.), but they're still able to accurately depict how strange and entertaining the world of high school can actually be.

Because A.P. Bio doesn't fit the mold of a traditional sitcom (with no lovable protagonist in sight), it did struggle to find an audience. Even after moving from NBC to Peacock, the series still never truly locked in a ton of loyal viewers. However, its wry sense of humor and zany plotlines make it the perfect companion show for fans of English Teacher. Anyone searching for a show that will make them laugh won't be disappointed by this silly, yet sometimes heartwarming, comedy.

Seasons 1-4 of A.P. Bio are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

