What would you get if you mixed Glenn Howerton’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia character, Dennis Reynolds, and put him in charge of a high school class? That’s essentially what NBC sought to find out with its sitcom, A.P. Bio. The four-season-running production followed the life of Jack Griffin (Howerton), who was recently let go from his position at Harvard and has been forced to return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. With no real job prospects, the one-time higher education philosophy professor lands a gig at the local high school where he leads the Advanced Placement Biology class in rousing lessons. While Peacock subscribers have long had a chance to stream the NBCUniversal series, next month, Netflix will pick up the title, allowing it to gain more of a viewership base.

Sure, Howerton’s ridiculous and off-the-cuff character Jack is the driving force behind A.P. Bio, but the show’s ensemble fully made the series a standout. Along with Howerton, the stellar lineup included Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens), Paula Pell (Wine Country), Lyric Lewis (Curses!), Jean Villepique (I Love You, Man), and Mary Sohn (Between Two Ferns: The Movie). Think of it as the driving powerhouse ensemble behind Abbott Elementary, where every character is just as important as the next in holding the storyline together. Meanwhile, with names like Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, and Mike O’Brien (who also created the series) attached as producers, you know you’re in for a treat.

Like so many other comedies of its kind, A.P. Bio was a slow burn to success. Its first season wasn’t exactly a knock-out hit with critics, but by the time class was in session on the second chapter, the writers, directors, and actors had fallen into a groove and made the series a hit. On Rotten Tomatoes, during its four-season run, the show averaged an 88% critics’ approval rating, with critics largely agreeing that it was a winner.

Glenn Howerton’s Life Outside ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

Don’t get us wrong - we love It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and are beyond excited about the show’s upcoming seventeenth season, which will, ironically, bring Howerton back to school for the highly-anticipated Abbott Elementary crossover episode. That being said, the comedy-leaning actor has brought creative and fun performances to a slew of other titles that deserve attention, including television’s The Mindy Project and Fargo, as well as Matt Johnson’s 2023 biographical feature, BlackBerry.

So, if another It’s Always Sunny watch-through isn’t in the cards for you right now, and you’re looking to spice things up, head over to Netflix on November 15 to binge all four seasons of A.P. Bio.