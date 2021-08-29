Saban Films released the trailer for Apache Junction, a new Western coming to theaters and digital next month. Starring Victoria Pratt as a big-city reporter who must write an article about a lawless outpost, Apache Junction promises to take viewers on a dangerous trip to the Old West.

The trailer introduces us to Apache Junction, an outpost used by criminals to hide from justice. There are murderers in every corner, and even minor disputes are solved with gun duels. That is not a great place for an outsider, especially a woman. But reporter Annabelle Angel (Scout Taylor-Compton) still decides to write an article about the town. Lucky for her, she soon meets a gunslinger named Jericho Ford (Stuart Townsend), an outlaw with a code of honor who becomes her protector.

Directed and written by Justin Lee, Apache Junction also stars country music superstar Trace Adkins, Ed Morrone, and Thomas Jane, who we all hope will be doing some punishing in the movie. The film promises to be as grit as the Wild West since it was R-rated for its explicit violence.

Apache Junction will be available in theaters, on-demand, and digital on September 24. Check Apache Junction’s trailer below.

Here’s Apache Junction official synopsis:

Apache Junction is an outpost of lawlessness, a haven for thieves and cold-blooded killers. After big-city reporter Annabelle Angel (Scout Taylor-Compton) arrives to write an article on the town, she becomes a target when notorious gunslinger Jericho Ford (Stuart Townsend) comes to her aid. Now Annabelle must entrust her future to a man with a deadly past, as Jericho heads toward a tense showdown in this thrilling Western that unloads a double-barreled blast of action. Costarring country music superstar Trace Adkins and Thomas Jane.

