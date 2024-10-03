Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Apartment 7A.A prequel to Rosemary's Baby, Apartment 7A treads much of the same ground as Roman Polanski's 1968 horror classic, this time following Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner), a struggling dancer with big dreams. Fans of Rosemary's Baby will remember Terry as the young woman Rosemary (Mia Farrow) meets in the basement of the Bramford who later jumps out of a window to her death, landing on the sidewalk outside the building. In Rosemary's Baby, Minnie (Ruth Gordon) and Roman (Sidney Blackmer) Castevet describe Terry as a recovering drug addict, but Apartment 7A paints a much different picture. Minnie and Roman, this time played by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally, find Terry stumbling out of the Bramford after too many painkillers and generously take her in, but Terry is much more ambitious and career focused than they expected. Largely following the same story structure as its predecessor, Apartment 7A's subversion of the original ending makes the film feel more modern while leading right up to the events of Rosemary's Baby.

Terry Discovers the Satanic Plot

At the beginning of Apartment 7A, Terry suffers a devastating ankle injury during a performance, and the painkillers she takes often make her head feel fuzzy. Upon moving into the Bramford, she starts fully hallucinating, but not from the painkillers. These terrifying hallucinations stem from the night Broadway director and fellow Bramford resident Al Marchand (Jim Sturgess) drugs her so that the Satanic cult residing in the Bramford can perform a ritual on her, which involves Satan raping and impregnating Terry against her will. She then starts seeing visions of the devil, feels hands grabbing her waist, and even hallucinates a bloody baby inside the washing machine while doing her laundry.

Minnie introduces Terry to Mrs. Gardenia (Tina Gray), another Bramford resident, who gives her a homemade salve for her ankle, which heals it almost immediately. Later, Mrs. Gardenia breaks into Terry's apartment in the middle of the night and attacks her. Knowing she's pregnant, Mrs. Gardenia goes against the cult and tries to kill Terry so she won't deliver the devil's baby, but someone (or something) stops her, and she winds up in a coma, much like Hutch (Maurice Evans) in the original Rosemary's Baby. Terry later finds a hidden door in her pantry that leads to Mrs. Gardenia's apartment. She wanders inside and finds a red book detailing Satanic rituals.

Shortly after moving in, Terry finds an old dance shoe in one of her drawers with the name Joan Cebulski written inside. When she shows it to Minnie, she claims Joan "skipped out of here like Cinderella at midnight," and throws the shoe in the trash, but Terry holds onto it. Later, when Dr. Sapirstein (Patrick Lyster) disregards her health concerns over the phone, Terry gathers her things to get the hell out of the Bramford and decides to do some digging into Joan Cebulski. A Broadway dancer too, Joan disappeared six months prior, and among her things, Terry finds a Bible and a rosary. She brings Mrs. Gardenia's red book with her to the nearest church to confess, when a nun pulls her aside and tells her all about Joan and the Bramford's Satanic residents.

According to this nun, rumors about a congregation of Satan worshippers at the Bramford have circulated for decades, and that red book is their scripture. Joan was also their victim and went to the church to repent, but after fleeing the Bramford in the middle of the night, she was hit by a bus, with eyewitnesses claiming they saw her being chased. The leader of the coven conjured the devil and was using Joan to deliver him a son before she tried to escape, and now Terry has been chosen for the same purpose. After her conversation with the nun, Terri seeks an abortion, but the power of the devil's spawn growing inside her violently pushes the woman performing the procedure against the wall.

Terry Dances to Her Death at the End of 'Apartment 7A'

At the end of Rosemary's Baby, it was too late for Rosemary. Her baby had already been born, but she stayed with the cult in order to take care of him despite him being the child of Satan. Terry, however, is still in the early stages of her pregnancy, and won’t let her body be used as a vessel for evil. Realizing there's no way out, Terry takes this opportunity to perform one last time. Outwardly, she gives everyone the impression she’s readily decided to join them, accepting a drink from one of the Satanists and yelling "Hail Satan!" But Terry wants to go out with a bang, dancing around the room while they stand and watch her. Eventually, she makes her way over to the open window, and just as Minnie starts to realize what she's going to do, Terry throws herself out of it. Since her other attempts at getting rid of the demon baby failed, she decides her only option is to kill herself.

This is an act of defiance and sacrifice, with Terry refusing to be exploited by the Satanic cult and saving the world from the potential evils her baby would unleash. To further establish how her death leads straight into the events of the 1968 film, the lullaby from Rosemary's Baby, composed by Krzysztof Komeda and sung by Mia Farrow, begins to play. Though Apartment 7A follows the plot of Rosemary's Baby pretty closely, it takes a more modern approach to Terry's story, and their endings are notably different, with Terry reclaiming her agency, even if it means taking her own life.

