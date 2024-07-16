The Big Picture Apartment 7A, a prequel to Rosemary's Baby, promises a chilling watch this Halloween with dark secrets and devil worship.

Set in 1965 New York, the film follows Terry Gionoffrio's descent into a world of fame offered by sinister neighbors.

Fans of the original will see connections to the classic, with a nod to a key scene involving laundry room intrigue.

Spooky season is nearly upon us, which means we can begin to anticipate the release of more horror titles, including Apartment 7A, a prequel to the 1968 classic, Rosemary's Baby set to prep us for this year's Halloween. Production recently wrapped on Apartment 7A with Paramount teasing the film's arrival this fall, and now we get a first look at what to expect courtesy of Vanity Fair. The fourth installment in the Rosemary's Baby franchise, Apartment 7A will focus on Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner) and covers events that occurred in the haunted apartment building before Rosemary and her baby came into the picture.

Apartment 7A will take us back in time to 1965 New York, a detail that was taken seriously as seen in the brilliant costume design in the images. Garner's Terry Gionoffrio is a struggling young dancer who suffers a career-ending injury, but things take an even darker turn for her when she encounters a powerful but odd older couple who are also her neighbors in the Bramford apartment building. The couple, Minnie Castevet (played by Dianne Wiest) and Roman Castevet (played by Kevin McNally), are secret devil worshippers who entice Terry into their dark world with a promise to not only revive her career but a chance at fame. One of the images shows an injured Terry being helped by the mysterious couple, perhaps her first encounter with them. The photos seems to hint that Terry falls for the couple's dark ploy as she sports a revamped new-look indicative of one who has in fact attained stardom. What comes after will likely make for a nervy, edge-of-your-seats chilling watch.

How Does 'Apartment 7A' Connect To The Original Movie?

Image via Paramount+

Fans of the original will remember the scene where Rosemary meets with a young lady in the basement laundry room of the apartment building. Garner's character, Terry, is that young lady who in the original was played by Angela Dorian. One of the images for the prequel teases this scene as Garner is seen walking suspiciously towards a lady sorting laundry from a basket.

Apartment 7A is based on Ira Levin's novel Rosemary’s Baby and produced by Paramount Pictures in collaboration with Sunday Night Production. Natalie Erika James, Christian White, and Skylar James wrote the screenplay with Vicki Dee Rock and Alexa Ginsburg serving as executive producers. Speaking to Vanity Fair about her motivation to take on the project, screenwriter and director James said: “When I first was approached about the project, I was very dubious. I guess my motivation for taking it on was feeling like there was a different emotional journey to be explored and to do it in a way that skewed the genre a little bit.”

The film's supporting cast includes Across the Universe star Jim Sturgess, Marli Siu, Rosy McEwen, Amy Leeson and Scott Hume. Apartment 7A is rated R for "some violent content and drug use" and is set to release on Paramount+ on September 27.