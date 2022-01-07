It looks like Ozark's Julia Garner, in addition to anticipating the next season of her hit Netflix show, is now working on another upcoming project according to a new Deadline exclusive report.

The upcoming Paramount Players' project is to be titled Apartment 7A. Not much is known as to the plot of the thriller film. However, the project has garnered a lot of attention thanks to John Krasinski's involvement as a producer. Krasinski is joined by Allyson Seeger for Sunday Night. Also joining as producers are Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller for Platinum Dunes. Krasinski has had significant success working behind the scenes on the A Quiet Place franchise. Apartment 7A is set to be directed by Natalie Erika James. James also worked on the current script with Christian White. The current script is based on a drat by Skylar James.

The addition of Julia Garner to the lead cast only adds to Garner's increasingly impressive resume. Garner's breakout role in the 2017 Netflix series Ozark catapulted her into the mainstream for her performance as Ruth Langmore, a deeply complex character. However, Garner has a long history of starring as complex women in both film and television. She has been featured in several movies and TV shows, including a several-episode arc in The Americans and Dirty John. Garner was recently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her role in the film The Assistant, which tells the story of an assistant to a film producer who becomes aware of and tries to stop frequent abuses of power enacted by her boss.

Along with the new season of Ozark, which is set to premiere January 21, 2022, on Netflix, Garner is also set to star in the Shonda Rhimes' limited series Inventing Anna, which tells the story of Anna Delvey, the infamous con artist who scammed many New York socialites. In addition to creating the series, Rhimes also co-wrote 10 episodes. Inventing Anna will also stream on Netflix as a part of Rhimes' multi-project deal which has previously included the smash hit series Bridgerton. Inventing Anna is set to be released on February 11, 2022, and will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

No release date has been set for Apartment 7A, which is currently in pre-production. More casting announcements will be made in the future, though Garner's casting has certainly set a promising tone for the project.

