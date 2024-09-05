When you think about some of the most iconic horror movies of all time, the movies that shaped the genre as we know it today, a select handful almost always spring to mind. The Omen, The Shining, Candyman, to name a few... and 1968's psychological horror Rosemary's Baby. Gaining worldwide critical acclaim since the moment it hit the big screen back in the '60s, Rosemary's Baby grossed a total of over thirty-three million dollars at the box office, after costing just three million to produce. The movie later went on to storm the awards season, with multiple nominations and wins - which, as any fan of spooky films will know, is a rarity for movies marketed as horror.

Today, Rosemary's Baby is regarded as an absolute classic. The story follows Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavetes), a young couple who move into a grand apartment building in New York City, despite warnings that darkness lies beneath its beautiful facade. When Rosemary falls pregnant, however, she realizes these warnings might hold some truth. Convinced the strange elderly couple next door, Minnie (Ruth Gordon) and Roman Castevet (Sidney Blackmer) are Satan worshippers who want to use her baby for their rituals, and a chilling, horrific series of events begins to unfold. A made-for-television sequel titled Look What's Happened to Rosemary's Baby was released in 1976, followed by an NBC miniseries in 2014.

Now, from the producers of The Quiet Place, comes Apartment 7A. Serving as a direct prequel to the original Rosemary's Baby, the movie centers on Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner), an aspiring dancer who rents a room from a certain elderly couple (who may or may not be Satanists). Here at Collider, we've gathered everything you need to know about Apartment 7A in the handy guide below.

Apartment 7A will be released in the United States and Canada on September 27, 2024, before releasing in select places including the United Kingdom and Australia on September 28, 2024.

Other movies releasing September 27 include the sci-fi Megalopolis starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Aubrey Plaza, the animation The Wild Robot starring Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal, the horror The Bagman starring Sam Claflin, and the drama-romance She Taught Love starring Taissa Farmiga, D'Arcy Carden, and Arsema Thomas.

5 Where Can You Watch 'Apartment 7A'?

Apartment 7A will land on Paramount+ and VOD on the day of its release, following its world premiere at this year's Fantastic Fest.

Apartment 7A will land on Paramount+ and VOD on the day of its release, following its world premiere at this year's Fantastic Fest.

4 Watch the Official Trailer for 'Apartment 7A'

Paramount+ released the official trailer for Apartment 7A in August 2024. The trailer doesn't give too much away regarding the movie's finer plot details, but perfectly sets the tone of cold, creeping dread audiences can expect to feel throughout. In New York City in 1965, Terry arrives with nothing but a suitcase and a dream: she wants to dance on Broadway, to see her name up in lights. But, in the competitive world of New York theater, Terry's goals fail to come to fruition. Down on her luck and struggling to keep her head above water in the city that never sleeps, Terry falls into the arms of the Castevets, who offer her a beautiful place to stay and promise to make all her dreams come true. As the Castevets' sinister personalities begin to show beneath their kindly exterior, however, Terry grows increasingly paranoid of their true intentions.

3 What Is 'Apartment 7A' About?

Set against the stunning backdrop of New York City in the 1960s, Apartment 7A centers on Terry, an aspiring star briefly seen in the original Rosemary's Baby. A direct prequel, the movie follows Terry before the events of Rosemary's Baby as she attempts to launch her dancing career on Broadway. When Terry hits rock bottom, she crosses the path of Minnie and Roman Castevet, a peculiar elderly couple who offer a roof over her head and her name in lights. But after a strange, half-remembered evening and the increasingly odd behavior of the couple, Terry no longer trusts anything around her. With possessions from the previous tenant still lying around the apartment, it seems Terry isn't the Castevets' first fixation - and she certainly won't be the last.

The official synopsis for Apartment 7A reads:

An ambitious young dancer Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner, Ozark) dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Dianne Wiest, I Care a Lot, and Kevin McNally, Pirates of the Caribbean film series) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford. When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself.

2 Who Stars in 'Apartment 7A'?

Golden Globe winner Julia Garner (Ozark) stars as the aspiring dancer Terry Gionoffrio. Joining her are Dianne Wiest (The Birdcage) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) as Minnie and Roman Castevet, Amy Leeson (Rules of the Game) and Scott Hume (The Crown) as Rosemary and Guy Woodhouse, Jim Sturgess (Home Before Dark) as Alan, Marli Siu (Anna and the Apocalypse) as Annie, Rosie McEwen (The Alienist) as Vera, Nikkita Chadha (Cinderella) as Donna, Hannah Morley (10 Swords & The Moon) as Ness, Patrick Lyster (Black Sails) as Dr. Sapirstein, Mellanie Hubert (An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn) as Delilah, and James Swanton (Stopmotion) as Satan.

1 Who Made 'Apartment 7A'?

Apartment 7A is written and directed by filmmaker Natalie Erika James. Following a handful of shorts, James made her feature film directorial debut in 2020 with the horror thriller Relic. The movie stars Robyn Nevin, Emily Mortimer, and Bella Heathcote, and centers on three generations of a family haunted by occult forces after the grandmother is diagnosed with dementia.

Joining James on the writing team are Relic collaborator Christian White (Clickbait), and Skylar James.

Serving as Apartment 7A's producers are the team behind the critically acclaimed Quiet Place franchise, including Alexa Ginsburg (IF), Michael Bay (Transformers), Vicki Dee Rock (Plane), Andrew Form (The First Purge), Brad Fuller (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), John Krasinski (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), and Allyson Seeger (The Hollars).

Arnau Valls Colomer (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) serves as the movie's cinematographer, with music by Adam Price (The Tomorrow War).