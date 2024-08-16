The Big Picture Paramount+ drops first poster for upcoming horror film Apartment 7A, a prequel to Rosemary's Baby, featuring Ozark's Julia Garner.

Artwork pays homage to classic horror film with colors and imagery reminiscent of original while teasing a fresh story.

Apartment 7A delves into backstory of Bramford building before events of Rosemary's Baby, starring an ensemble cast including Dianne Wiest.

We’ve got to say that while we’re sad to know that summer is on the way out, things are really looking promising when it comes to spooky projects on the horizon. While some of us celebrate horror all year long, many specifically save the genre for the fall with the uptick in first-looks teasing that yearly tradition. The latest piece to drop is the very first poster for Paramount+’s upcoming feature-length film, Apartment 7A. The project, which features Ozark alum Julia Garner in the leading role, serves as a prequel to Roman Polanski’s beloved 1968 horror flick, Rosemary’s Baby starring Mia Farrow.

Keeping it classic, the latest artwork for Apartment 7A doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel but instead pays a beautiful homage to the film that came before it. With tones of black and green (the same as the memorable poster for Rosemary’s Baby), the image shows an upside-down shot of the Bramford building where all the action will take place just as it did in the original movie. There’s also a small hill in the foreground of the shot, but instead of a baby carriage, there’s now the silhouette of a ballerina - which is the profession of Garner’s character. In all, the poster teases that while this will be a fresh story in the Rosemary’s Baby universe, it will still buy into the things that made the movie such a classic.

What’s ‘Apartment 7A’ About?

Image via Paramount+

In Apartment 7A, audiences will travel back in time to learn more about New York City’s Bramford building in the years before Rosemary (Farrow) and Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavetes) would move in and have their lives changed by a cult of devil worshipers. Like Guy, who was an aspiring actor in Polanski’s film, Garner’s Terry Gionoffrio has hopes and dreams of making it in the Big Apple as a dancer. With her goals seemingly crushed following a debilitating injury, Terry meets an older couple who invite her to come stay with them in their gorgeous apartment in the Bramford. It’s there that the down-on-her-luck dancer meets a Broadway producer who promises to make her a star. But, when she wakes up one morning with no recollection of the events that took place the night before, Terry begins to wonder if there’s something sinister going on in the apartment building.

Who Else is In ‘Apartment 7A’?

Along with Garner, the Natalie Erika James (Relic) helmed film will also feature a host of familiar faces, making the prequel all the more promising. Included on the call sheet are Dianne Wiest (Practical Magic), Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

Check out the poster above and tune into Paramount+ on September 27 for Apartment 7A or purchase it the same day on digital.