The Big Picture Paramount+ is gearing up for the debut of Apartment 7A on September 27, a prequel to Rosemary's Baby.

Director Natalie Erika James brings her unique eye for horror to the film, written by Christian White and Skylar James.

Julia Garner leads the cast in exploring the strange occurrences in the Bramford Building before Rosemary's arrival.

Paramount+ is preparing for the launch of Apartment 7A. The streaming platform just released the first images from the upcoming film, which is currently set to debut as part of their catalog on September 27. Set in New York City, the movie will feature Julia Garner as its lead star, with the premise serving as a prequel to Rosemary's Baby. The legacy of Ira Levin's novel is set to continue. Before Rosemary ever had the chance of moving into the Bramford Building, strange occurrences were already taking place within the walls of the residence. Apartment 7A will explore what happened before the events of the book.

Natalie Erika James is the director behind the mysteries of Apartment 7A. The screenplay for the movie was written by the filmmaker alongside Christian White and Skylar James. Natalie Erika James' credits include stories such as Relic and Drum Wave, with the artist quickly proving that she has a unique eye for horror over the course of her career. The cast of Apartment 7A will also include Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan and Rosy McEwen. More than fifty years after the film adaptation of Rosemary's Baby frightened the world, a new narrative will provide more context for the journey of the Woodhouse family.

Julia Garner gained plenty of praise for her performance as Ruth Langmore in Ozark. The Netflix drama about a hidden crime underworld in the relatively quiet region of the Lake of the Ozarks gave Garner the chance to jump into stardom. The performer won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series three times thanks to the role, cementing her as one of the most respected artists of the past decade. Garner will also be seen in next year's The Wolf Man. The supernatural horror story will feature Christopher Abbott in the titular role.

What is 'Rosemary's Baby' About?

Apartment 7A will lay the groundwork for the narrative seen in Rosemary's Baby. Julia Garner is set to portray Terry Gionoffrio, an ambitious young dancer who is forced to move into the Bramford after a devastating accident. An older couple (played by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally) will take her in as she tries to figure out the next step. But Rosemary's Baby follows the titular woman played by Mia Farrow, as she suspects that the building is the home to a Satanic cult that intends to use her baby for their sacrifices. Time will tell how Terry's journey will connect to what Rosemary lived through in the movie adaptation directed by Roman Polanski.

Apartment 7A premieres on Paramount+ on September 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.