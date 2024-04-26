The Big Picture Experience the prequel to Rosemary's Baby in Paramount+ original movie Apartment 7A, a psychological thriller set in 1965 New York City.

Golden Globe winner Julia Garner stars in a leading role, playing a young dancer caught in the web of a dark and mysterious couple.

Executive Vice President of Paramount+ praises Apartment 7A as the perfect start to the Halloween season, promising a chilling and clever entry into the genre.

Paramount+ has announced the upcoming release of its new original movie, Apartment 7A, set to premiere this fall on the streaming service in the U.S. and select international markets. Directed by Natalie Erika James, known for Relic, the psychological thriller offers a glimpse into the events that unfolded in the New York City apartment before the events of Rosemary's Baby. The film is set in 1965 and aims to explore into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the apartment prior to Rosemary moving in.

At the centre of Apartment 7A is Julia Garner, a Golden Globe winner celebrated for her role in Ozark. In this film, she portrays a young dancer whose career is jeopardised by a serious injury. Her character finds herself becoming entangled with a secretive, influential couple who offer her a controversial, but darkly tempting opportunity to gain fame. Garner has built a reputation for delivering powerful performances in a variety of roles, from her breakout in Ozark to her powerful portrayal in The Assistant. Her involvement in Apartment 7A is the next step in her career, by adding a major leading role to her resumé. Garner has also just landed a major breakthrough by being cast in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four.

Who Else is in 'Apartment 7A'?

Image via Paramount+

The film also features performances by Dianne Wiest, a two-time Academy Award winner from Mayor of Kingstown, Jim Sturgess of Across the Universe, and Kevin McNally, known for his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Additional roles are filled by Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Jeff Grossman, “APARTMENT 7A is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “Director Natalie Erika James and the prodigious creative team have crafted a chilling and clever new entry into the genre.”. Paramount+ is also preparing a "Peak Screaming" collection, which will include a mix of new originals, classic horror films, and Halloween-themed episodes from various series.

Apartment 7A, produced in collaboration with Paramount Pictures under the Platinum Dunes and Sunday Night Production banners, is based on Ira Levin's novel Rosemary’s Baby. The screenplay was written by Natalie Erika James, Christian White, and Skylar James, with executive production by Vicki Dee Rock and Alexa Ginsburg. Production leaders include John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller.

Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the eventual release of Apartment 7A on Paramount+.