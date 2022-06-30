Earlier this year, Collider reported on a very mysterious Paramount Players' project titled Apartment 7A. All that was known about the psychological thriller at the time was that Inventing Anna's Julia Garner would star and that A Quiet Place's John Krasinski was set to produce, ramping up the excitement. Today, Bloody Disgusting revealed some post-production secrets that all indicate Apartment 7A is a super secret prequel to the 1968 horror classic Rosemary's Baby.

If your jaw is off the floor, let's proceed with what is known about the upcoming film. It's alleged that the prequel film will center around Terry Gionoffrio, played by Victoria Vetri, who befriends a young doe-eyed Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) in the original film. The two meet down in the eerie laundry room at a time when Rosemary is feeling isolated and lonely. Rosemary apologizes for staring, but says she thought Terry might be "Victoria Vetri the actress." The woman comes over and introduces herself, explaining that she's a recovering addict and that the sweet elderly couple, the Castevet's on the seventh floor, took her in. Not long after their meeting, Terry is said to have thrown herself from the seventh floor apartment - Apartment 7A, perhaps?

Though not confirmed, the evidence is pretty telling. Paramount Pictures owns the right to Roman Polanski's titular film adaptation of Ira Levin's novel, published only a year before the film's release. In the film, Rosemary Woodhouse moves into a New York City high rise apartment with her lousy aspiring stage actor husband, Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavetes). At first Guy struggles to find the fame he so desperately craves, but after a terrifying, hallucinatory night, Rosemary falls pregnant, and just like that Guy is no longer merely a stand-in, but the lead. The elderly couple next door, Minnie and Roman Castavet, become suspiciously concerned with Rosemary and her unborn child, and their involvement with her pregnancy launches into a harrowing tale of paranoia, evil and "gaslighting that has commentary perfectly ripe for a modern spin."

Image via Paramount Pictures

Apartment 7A is produced by Platinum Dunes, the company that produced The Purge, 2009's Friday the 13th remake, The Amityville Horror and A Quiet Place, directed by 7A's producer Krasinski. Platinum Dunes was also attached to produce a rumored Rosemary's Baby remake back in 2007. Directing the possible-prequel is horror aficionado Natalie Erika James, best known for her 2020 generational horror Relic featuring Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns) and Neon Demon's Bella Heathcote. Also attached to produce are filmmaker Michael Bay (Transformers), Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Allyson Seeger and executive-producer Vicki Dee Rock.

Finally, the most solid evidence is the casting. Joining Garner in Apartment 7A are Edward Scissorhands' Dianne Wiest, whose character is unlisted, but we can only hope she's the saccharine sweet Minnie Castavet, Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) listed as Roman Castavet, Amy Leeson as Rosemary Woodhouse, Scott Hume as Guy Woodhouse, as well as Marli Siu, Nikkita Chadha, Rosey McEwen and more.

There are still no official plot details or a release date set for Apartment 7A.