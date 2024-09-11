The Big Picture Join Collider and Paramount+ for an exclusive early screening of Apartment 7A in Los Angeles on September 24.

Apartment 7A is the prequel to Rosemary's Baby, starring Julia Garner in a sinister story about the girl who came before Mia Farrow's Rosemary Woodhouse.

Check out the details below for your chance to enter to win free tickets for a rare opportunity to see this one on the big screen!

Are you prepared to return to Bramford? Just in time for Halloween season, Collider is excited to announce that for our next special screening event, we’ve partnered with Paramount+ for their new psychological thriller, Apartment 7A. From the producers of A Quiet Place franchise and co-writer and director Natalie Erika James (Relic) comes a horror prequel nearly six decades in the making. Starring Julia Garner (Ozark), step back in time with us for an exclusive opportunity to see this movie in a theater ahead of its official streaming and Digital release date on September 27th. See below for more details.

Apartment 7A is the prequel to the film Rosemary’s Baby (1968), which first introduced audiences to the neighborly Castevets at the Bramford, the grand New York City apartments with a wicked reputation. In 1965, a young dancer named Terry Gionoffrio (Garner) moves to the City of Dreams, her heart set on the stage, with one goal: to become a star and see her name up in lights. Despite her ambition, Terry’s climb to the top is cut short when she suffers a performance injury.

When Terry is at a devastating low, a wealthy older couple, Minnie and Roman Castevets, played by Dianne Wiest (Practical Magic) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean), swoop in. They present Terry with a seemingly too-good-to-be-true offer to stay in their luxury apartments. There she meets an influential Broadway producer, played by Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), who wants to give her another chance at fame, but after a frightening night she can’t quite remember, Terry starts to question everything. As things take a disturbing turn, her dreams quickly dissolve into a waking nightmare.

'Apartment 7A' Screening Details

If you're in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, join us on Tuesday, September 24. This early screening will take place at the Landmark Theatre Sunset. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. and everyone gets free popcorn and soda.

How to Get 'Apartment 7A' Tickets



For your chance to win tickets to this early screening, hit this link to provide us with your email address. Be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you, and RSVP as soon as possible to ensure you get a seat. We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to September 24, so keep an eye out.

Revisit the Castevets at the Bramford when Apartment 7A debuts on Paramount+ and Digital on September 27. Check out Collider for more screening events.

