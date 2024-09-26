An iconic spooky title is getting a prequel, more than 50 years after its release. It has been a long and windy road for Apartment 7A, with the producers of Rosemary's Baby being very protective of the classic and its legacy. In the hands of Natalie Erika James, the project finally left the page and made it to the screen. Instead of remaking the 1968 film, James decided to draw focus on filling in the blanks that the original left behind. Apartment 7A is centered on Terry (played by Julia Garner), an ambitious dancer who suffers from an injury and isn't able to live out her dream. It is only when she is rescued by the Castevets (previously played by Ruth Gordon and Sidney Blackmer, and now revived by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally) that she believes that she might be able to get her life back on track. Yet, in the blink of an eye, the once-endearing elderly couple becomes a sinister duo, with a devious plan for Terry's future.

Given that the anticipated continuation is coming out soon, here is when and where you can watch this frightening production.

Is 'Apartment 7A' Streaming?

Image via Paramount+

The horror prequel is set to arrive on Paramount + on Friday, September 27. Subscribers based in the US and Canada will be able to watch it as soon as it premieres on the streaming service, while audiences located in the U.K. and Australia will only get to watch the film the following day.

Paramount + has become a hub for psychological thrillers and horror flicks, making it the perfect home for this project. After all, the platform features franchises like A Quiet Place (the latest installment is already streaming), Paranormal Activity, and Scream. For those who are hoping to subscribe soon, here is a breakdown of the two main plans that Paramount + has to offer.

Plan What Is Included? Cost Paramount + Essential Ad-supported access to over 40,000 episodes and movies available in the catalog.

Does not include your local CBS station.

Watch NFL on CBS and the UEFA Champions League via separate live feeds. $7.99 per month / $59.99 per year Paramount + with Showtime Access to over 40,000 episodes and movies that are available in the catalog, without ad breaks (except for live TV).

Download episodes and movies to watch later.

Access to your local CBS station and Showtime programming. $12.99 per month / $119.99 per year

Is 'Apartment 7A' in Theaters?

Image via Paramount+

Unfortunately, Apartment 7A isn't getting a theatrical run. Prior to its streaming release, the film premiered at Fantastic Fest, a film festival taking place in Austin, Texas from September 19 to the 26. Most of its screenings were sold out, which is a clear indicator of the excitement surrounding the prequel's long-awaited arrival. Collider also put out a giveaway for an exclusive advance screening at Landmark Theatre Sunset in Los Angeles.

Can You Watch 'Apartment 7A' Without Paramount +?

Close

The only other way to watch the film is by getting it on VOD. On the day that the project lands on Paramount +, it will also be available for purchase.

Buy on Prime Video

Watch the Trailer for 'Apartment 7A'

The official trailer, which premiered last month, starts off with Terry (Garner) sharing that she has moved to New York for a reason. Her greatest aspiration was to perform onstage and see her name in bright lights, a dream that didn't play out the way that she planned it to. After a severe injury, the protagonist is prevented from pursuing her starlit goals, leaving her hopeless and distraught. That is when she crosses paths with an elderly couple, who take her in and make her feel at home on their luxurious estate. Although Terry is still trying to slowly get back to dancing, her ankle isn't fully recovered and the once kind couple begins to show her their true colors. "There is something odd with these people," the protagonist says mid-trailer, beginning to suspect that something awfully wrong happened to their previous tenant. As she inquires about the woman who lived there before her, Terry also starts to hallucinate that she might be pregnant and has the impression that something macabre is happening to her. By the end of the trailer, bodies pile up, satanic rituals take place, and the protagonist is seen screaming at the top of her lungs after witnessing a pool of blood coming out of her.

What Is 'Apartment 7A' About?

Image via Paramount+

This is the official logline for Apartment 7A, provided by Paramount +:

An ambitious young dancer Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner, Ozark) dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Dianne Wiest, I Care a Lot, and Kevin McNally, Pirates of the Caribbean film series) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford. When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself.

Is 'Rosemary's Baby' Streaming?

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Apartment 7A follows the events that took place prior to Waifish's (Mia Farrow) chilling story. As horror fans know well, the protagonist and her husband go through thick and thin when they move to New York and live beside the Castavets (the same couple plaguing Terry in the new film). For those who would like a refresher on what happened in the 1968 classic, you'll be pleased to know that it is also streaming on Paramount +.

Watch on Paramount +

