Peter Pan is a free-spirited and mischievous fictional character created by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie. He can fly but cannot grow up. Thus, Pan spends his endless childhood engaging in adventures as the captain of the Lost Boys while mingling with fairies, pirates, mermaids, Native Americans, and occasionally regular kids from the outside world, such as the iconic Darlings children.

Since his first official appearance in Barrie's theatrical play Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, in 1904, Peter Pan has evolved into a cultural figure that represents youth, innocence, and wanderlust, inspiring countless of its cinematic counterparts. Nearly 120 years after being widely recognized, Pan will make a comeback on the silver screen in the 2023 film, Peter Pan and Wendy. While waiting for the latest installment of the franchise to arrive, there are a lot of Pan whom fans should meet first.

10 'Pan' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 26%

Pan tells the alternative origin stories of the titular character and his nemesis, Captain Hook. The film follows an orphan kid named Peter (Levi Miller) who is sent to an enchanted kingdom to face the terrifying pirate, Blackbear (Hugh Jackman). He, however, is aided by the warrior heroine, Tiger Lilly (Rooney Mara).

The movie fails to leave a lasting impact while doing little to improve the timeless story and will merely keep the children entertained. Additionally, Pan lacks humor and amusement, and the overpowering action scenes and CGI spectacle drown out all of the filmmakers' ostensibly noble aims.

9 'Hook' (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 29%

Serves as a sequel to J. M. Barrie's 1911 book Peter and Wendy, Hook centers on an adult Peter Pan (Robin Williams) who has forgotten about his childhood. In his new life, he goes by the name Peter Banning, a successful yet unimaginative lawyer with two kids and a wife who happens to be Wendy's granddaughter. But when his kids are taken away by his old foe Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman), he goes back to Neverland to save them.

Although Hook skillfully switches between tones, and the Neverland sequences are stunning, the movie nevertheless falls short of achieving its central purpose. Great actors like Williams and Hoffman are reportedly unable to redeem the movie which is said to be one of Spielberg's worst movies because of the awkward and subpar storyline.

8 'Come Away' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 29%

A homage to Peter Pan and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Come Away follows an eight-year-old Alice (Keira Chansa) and her cheeky brother Peter (Jordan Anthony Nash) as they try to keep their parents from losing hope until they must decide between real life and fantasy after their older brother died. The events lay the groundwork for their well-known excursions into Wonderland and Neverland.

Despite the serious attempt to combine two classic tales and highlight the power of a child's imagination, Come Away has some rather bleak moments and never really takes off as a flight of fantasy. Moreover, the film’s pace is rather slow which can hardly capture the interest of young audiences and certainly test adults’ patience.

7 'Wendy' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 42%

Wendy centers on the titular character, played by Devin France, who must fight to protect her family, her freedom, and the beautiful spirit of childhood from the fatal peril of growing up while stranded on a mysterious island where aging and time have come undone.

Unquestionably, Wendy is a thoughtful attempt to update a well-known tale, but the plot and performances frequently prevent this adaptation from succeeding. Additionally, this adaptation of Peter Pan might only appeal to adults as it discusses adult themes. However, it cannot be denied that Dan Romer's evocative and brooding score as well as the engaging visual storytelling bring out the fantastical components of the movie.

6 'Return to Never Land' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 45%

Return to Never Land is an animated adventure fantasy film that centers on Wendy's daughter (voiced by Harriet Owen), who rejects her mother's childhood events while living in London during the Blitz, only to be accidentally sent to Neverland by the pirates. She then encounters Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and the Lost Boys who inspire her to trust in herself and help her fly in order to return home.

Any young audience who already loves Peter Pan will enjoy the movie because it is lively, upbeat, and colorful. However, the movie does not really appeal to older audiences because Return to Never Land merely meets the bare minimum requirements for Disney animation and makes so little advancement over the story it is based on that viewers wonder why it was even permitted to be made in the first place.

5 'Peter Pan Live!' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 45%

The play was a sequel to three Peter Pan plays that were created for NBC in 1955, 1956, and 1960 and featured actors from the play's initial Broadway run. Peter Pan Live! Is a television special that features new songs as well as additional songs from the original revivals and besides retelling the classic tale, focuses more on Captain Hook.

Peter Pan Live! is a respectable telling of a well-known tale with eye-catching staging, exquisite tunes, and vivacious acting. In addition, Allison Williams was an assured, vivacious, and appropriately impudent Peter Pan who also carried off a British accent with ease.

4 'Peter Pan' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 77%

Peter Pan follows Wendy Darling (Rachel Hurd-Wood) as she enchants her brothers every night with bedtime stories of swordplay, swashbuckling, and the dread Captain Hook. But when Peter Pan (Jeremy Sumpter) appears in their bedroom one evening and takes them through a galaxy of stars and to the verdant jungles of Neverland, the kids’ journey begins.

Peter Pan faithfully adapts Barrie's narrative while also including certain observations that haven't been included in any other adaptations of the book. This adaptation, along with the original animated version of Pan, has the longest shelf life among fans because it has enough charm to convince both kids and adults to believe in fairy tales and a compelling plot that never gets old.

3 'Peter Pan' (1953)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 77%

The 1953 Peter Pan is an animated adventure fantasy film produced by Walt Disney that centers on Wendy Darling (voiced by Kathryn Beaumont) and her two brothers as they encounter Peter Pan (Bobby Driscoll), a boy who never grows old, and accompany him to the island of Neverland where they must contend with Captain Hook (Hans Conried), Peter's archenemy.

Peter Pan is a Disney production that has the capacity to create a story like no one else, together with classic traditional animation methods, which are all demonstrated in this endearing image. Moreover, despite not having the distinction of being one of the most memorable movies in the collection of Disney animated classics and is much more distinctive compared to the original novel, 1953 Peter Pan is nevertheless regarded as a classic because of its thrilling adventure plot, entertaining characters, and stunning animation.

2 'Finding Neverland' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 83%

Based on the 1998 play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee,Finding Neverland is a biographical fantasy movie that centers on the playwright J. M. Barrie (played by Johnny Depp) and his friendship with a family of a widowed mother (Kate Winslet) and her four sons who inspired him to write Peter Pan.

Finding Neverland’s a straightforward, poetic movie that celebrates the virtues of innocence in a world where skepticism and sorrow seem to be winning out quickly. The movie may not be about Peter Pan or geared toward children, but it focuses on the process of creating Peter Pan, making it more significant and meaningful for the next time you watch Pan.

1 'Peter Pan' (1924)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 98%

The 1924 Peter Pan is a silent adventure film and the first adaptation ever made of the 1904 play by J. M. Barrie. Like other adapted versions that came after it, Peter Pan continues to follow the titular character, who, with the aid of fairy dust, enters the Darling children's nursery and takes them to Never Land, where they meet the evil Captain Hook.

The first cinematic version of Peter Pan is incredibly beautiful and remarkably accurate to the innocent tone in which it was originally written. Moreover, 1924 Peter Pan will always be remembered as the best Pan adaption, regardless of how long it has been since its debut.

