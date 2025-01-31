Eric Bana has found his next project, and it will be a story about a woman attempting to survive in a dangerous environment. According to Deadline, Bana has joined the cast of Apex. The announcement comes after the actor was seen as Ben Monroe in A Sacrifice, and he's also known for his villainous turn in J.J. Abbrams' Star Trek. Not much is known about the premise of Apex, other than the fact that the feature will be centered around a rock climber who will be forced to survive while being hunted. Eric Bana's character for this story hasn't been revealed yet. It remains to be seen how the actor will fit into what promises to be a thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The cast of Apex will also feature Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton. Theron was recently busy portraying Cipher once again in Fast X, the sequel that brought the franchise one step closer to its conclusion. The actress also made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the powerful Clea in the post-credits sequence of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On the other hand, Egerton is known around the world thanks to the Kingsman franchise and to his performance as Elton John in Rocketman.

Apex will be directed by Baltasar Kormákur. Before signing on to work on the upcoming story about a woman attempting to survive, the filmmaker was involved with the development of Beast and Trapped. Beast starred Idris Elba as a man attempting to protect his family from a wild lion. The tone of that story sets up the stage for what Kormákur will bring to the table with Apex. It hasn't been stated when Netflix will be ready to share the movie with the world.

Who Wrote the Screenplay for 'Apex'?

The screenplay for Apex was written by Jeremy Robbins. The artist was previously involved with the development of The Purge, the television series based on the film franchise of the same name. Over the course of two seasons, The Purge has established anthology stories that take place in the universe where people can commit any crime over the limited span of one day. With Eric Bana joining the cast of Apex, the movie is one step closer to becoming a reality. Time will tell if the protagonist of the story will be able to survive the hunt for her head, or if this brave hero will walk away from the premise of Apex with her life.

A release date for Apex hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.