The event will see the return of iconic maps, new updates, and unlockables.

Respawn and EA has announced a new Apex Legends limited-time collection event titled Genesis, which will begin June 29 and run through July 13. During the event, legends are headed to the original maps for Kings Canyon, which is complete with Skull Town and World’s Edge. Skull Town will also transform into an Arena’s Map during the event, and there will be 24 new limited-time cosmetics that players can unlock.

As for original maps, Season 0's King's Canyon and Season 3's Worlds Edge will be returning for a limited time. Players can celebrate victory with these traditional maps while at the same time hot dropping in Kings Canyon at Skull Town, score loot on the moving train barreling through Capital City and engage in intense multi-team battles.

In terms of rewards during the event, Genesis Collection Event will be rewarding players with all-new earnable cosmetics. Additionally, players can also earn 1,600 points per day with daily challenges, and there are also stretch challenges that reward four unique badges if completed during the event. Genesis is also introducing a new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics available through direct purchase for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals, and in Genesis Event Apex Packs for the entire event. To add even more excitement to the rewards, collecting all 24 event items results in unlocking the Revenant Heirloom set.

Octane, Revenant, Lifeline, Bloodhound, and Wattson will also be receiving significant updates that are guaranteed to please fans, and The Spitfire, the 30-30 Repeater, and the Longbow will be buffed to ensure a more even playing field for all players.

The Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event will begin on June 29 and run through July 13.

