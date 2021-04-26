One of the biggest changes coming to Apex Legends with the upcoming May 4th update is undoubtedly Arenas. The new game mode, which will be accessible with the Season 9 Legacy launch, adds some variety to the existing title by giving players a 3v3 PvP option. That's huge. And while the core battle royale game is still the focus of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment and EA are hoping to leverage their existing Legends in new and exciting ways, starting with this new game mode.

We recently had a chance to chat with the team behind the scenes to go in-depth on all things Arenas. They talked about the new game mode, its setup, loot distribution, weapon access and upgrade mechanics, available maps, and how team wins will actually be tallied. There's a lot to dig into, but before you do, be sure to watch the newly revealed Arenas gameplay trailer to get a feel for the new content.

Arenas is the game's new, permanent, 3v3 competitive mode that will exist alongside of the battle royale experience. Matches aim to be quick, fun, and competitive, while allowing new and improving players to build confidence with the Legends and their abilities. While battle royale mode remains central to Apex Legends' gameplay, Arenas allows for much greater variety, flexibility, and entertainment for players everywhere.

Overseen by the mysterious Ash (one of a handful of Titanfall 2 tie-ins in the game), Arenas are sort of "down-and-dirty underground precursors to the Apex games" that sometimes operate as qualifiers for the games themselves. You'll squad up with two teammates against another team of three in repeated battles, which allows each team to get to know the other's personalities and strategies. While loot is important in surviving and winning each round, teamwork, cooperation, and strategy will be even more so. That all starts at the beginning of each round with a "Buy" phase, allowing you and your teammates (and your opponents) to buy and upgrade weapons and abilities, and strategize before battle.

Image via Respawn Entertainment, EA

A series of 15-minute rounds, starting with fresh equipment each round, play out in a similar fashion to the gameplay fans are used to, though things like supply bins, material canisters, and care package drops will be more limited. Win a round and you get a point; first team to three points with a two-point margin of victory wins that Arena battle. If there's still a draw after eight rounds, the game goes to a Sudden Death Round 9 where all players will start with red armor and upgraded weapons, winner take all. And while all of this will be playable with the new Legacy update, the Respawn team is looking to add ranked Arenas in a future update.

But where exactly will you be playing this new mode?

Maps

Image via Respawn Entertainment, EA

In customizing maps for Arenas, the team had to tweak existing maps in order to make sure they were balanced for teams on both sides. Those maps also still had to feel and play like Apex Legends, with a focus on leveraging their established gameplay loop, allowing teammates time to gain information and strategize before deliberately upping the pace over time. They added smaller Points of Interest, or Named Locations, to either side of the map, giving players goals to aim for and positions to defend, especially as the ring starts to close. Here's a bit on those custom maps:

Party Crasher: On this fast-paced map, Mirage lost control of his ship (Mirage Voyage) and crashed it into a downtown shopping plaza. Your team will choose either the high vantage point of the crashed ship or the spread-out but well-connected plaza itself.

Phase Runner on Olympus: Taking place in the hidden experimental zone at the peak of a mountain, this slow and deliberate map features open spaces and long sightlines. (It's worth mentioning that, in the Legacy story, an alien species has taken root on Olympus and has spread through the map, affecting it in unexpected ways...)

Image via Respawn Entertainment, EA

The team will temporarily be using battle royale maps: Artillery Battery in King's Canyon, Thermal Station on World's Edge, and Golden Gardens on Olympus. These offer variety, diversity of gameplay, and include fan-favorite levels, starting with Artillery at launch, with other levels introduced over the following weeks. Stay tuned!

Keep an eye out for the Apex Legends - Legacy update on May 4th.

