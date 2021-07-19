A new legend is born in "Stories from the Outlands,' with the reveal of the new legend, Seer. This reveal trailer was produced in collaboration with Robert Valley, known for his work on Tron: Uprising, Love, Death & Robots, and more. Valley's stunning style brings this new legend to life and offers a glimpse into Seer's world and story. Apex Legends is a thrilling FPS battle royale that thrives on its interesting characters and Respawn seems to be releasing them with increasing frequency as well as new content.

The trailer heavily plays into the aspect of eyes and seeing, which foreshadows what Seer's abilities may be. With boasts like "one glance will reduce a mountain to dust" and "a king to a beggar" and "an ocean to a desert," the field is properly set for Seer's arrival. In addition to his unknown abilities, Seer utilizes microdrones and an artist's eye to spot things other legends may have missed.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Regardless of what abilities and playstyle Seer uses, his character design is top-notch as so many of the legends before him have been. Seer is set to launch alongside an update titled "Emergence," which will add a new weapon, update World's Edge map, and introduced a new Emergence rank for the truly competitive. Lastly, there will also be a new Arenas mode that shifts gears from the standard battle royale mode.

Apex Legends: Emergence will show off even more information on July 22, as well as its official release date. In the meantime, players can still enjoy intense battles and enjoy the latest legend Valkyrie before Seer drops into the game. For more information on Apex Legends follow the game's official Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube page to keep an eye out for future updates. Check out the new animated teaser introduction for Seer below.

