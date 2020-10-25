‘Apex Legends’ Nintendo Switch Release Date Delayed — Here’s Why

Nintendo Switch users will have to wait a little bit longer to play Apex Legends on their console of choice. Previously, it was announced at EA Live Play 2020 that the EA Games and Respawn battle royale hit was supposed to arrive on Switch this fall. However, that is no longer the case as the game’s release date has been pushed back for valid reasons.

In a recent statement from game director Chad Grenier, it was revealed Apex Legends would not be launching on Switch until 2021. No specific date was given in Grenier’s post on the EA company blog. He did offer some insight into the Switch launch delay, writing, “We’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out,” and went on to note that when the game does hit Switch, it will feature “support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”

Apex Legends‘ Switch release date delay will not affect the launch of the game’s Season 7 or its release on Steam. For those players who previously played Apex Legends on Origin, “all your account progression and unlocks will carry over between the two platforms,” according to Grenier’s post.

Apex Legends will now arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2021. The game will still launch Season 7 and on Steam on November 4. Get even more Nintendo updates here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.