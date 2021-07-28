Two and a half years after launch, Apex Legends shows no signs of stopping. Hundreds of thousands of players are active at any given moment, it has a consistent spot in the top 10 viewed categories on Twitch, and every trailer does gangbusters on YouTube, including the most recent trailers for Season 10 set to drop next Tuesday. Respawn Entertainment has established a consistent three-month seasonal cycle that inevitably gets previously lapsed players considering jumping back in, or even some new players curious to try for the first time. By any metric you can think of, Respawn is doing a lot of things very right when it comes to Apex Legends.

If you ask anyone who has stuck with the game all this time, though, you probably won't get the most glowing feedback in the world. Laggy servers, quitters, cheaters, unfair matchmaking, legends or weapons being too strong... Some of these are purely subjective—it comes with the territory for a game that tries to be all things to all people—but one look at the responses to official tweets or the r/ApexLegends subreddit should give you the impression of an overall dissatisfied player base. Let's go over the experience of logging onto Apex and playing a few games right now, compare it to these claims, and see if there's merit to them, or if they're just the ungrateful whining of a vocal minority.

The Current Experience

Right off the bat, getting from the title screen to the main menu can take upwards of 90 seconds with nothing but a black screen and a logo animation. Not off to a great start. Once you're done reading all the forced messages promoting the new season or whatever tournament series may be happening, you get about another 30 seconds to take in all the information on the main menu until a "code:net" error boots you back to the title screen. Thankfully, you can get back in almost instantly. You can do things like join a club to put a four-letter clan tag in front of your name, check out the store for an extremely limited selection of skins for $18 apiece, but you've waited long enough; let's get into the action.

If you've been out of the loop for a while, Apex is not strictly just a Battle Royale game anymore. The Arenas mode introduced in Season 9 is a 3v3, purely combat-focused alternative that strips out the randomness and ambush tactics in favor of pure gunplay, positioning and resource management. Maps are small, rounds are fast, and everything from legend abilities to the costs of weapons and attachments are tightly balanced. Definitely worth checking out for more than just the novelty, but you're not necessarily coming to Apex looking for a Counter-Strike type experience. Depending on the time of year, there may even be a limited-time mode going on like a throwback to an older version of a map, or a holiday-themed mode with a completely different set of rules. The largest chunk of players, however, still stick to the core Battle Royale modes.

Regardless of which mode you choose, you're guaranteed to find a match almost instantly. The addition of crossplay in Season 7 expanded the total player pool regardless of which version you play, and the queue times have been lightning fast ever since. From this point onward, though, the quality of your experience is going to heavily depend on your teammates, so we hope you brought friends. Otherwise, you'll be at the mercy of the matchmaking algorithm, which can swing between reasonably designed or unbearably cruel within the span of a few matches. Respawn's matchmaking philosophy dictates that faster queue times takes priority over fair matches, so the odds that you'll get paired with over 50 opponents of comparable skill are quite low.

Image via Respawn Entertainment, EA

Whoever gets selected as the Jumpmaster also gets to dictate the pace of the match: You'll either drop on the outskirts where you'll spend at least five minutes doing nothing but looting and crafting before attempting to cleverly ambush another squad, or you'll be immediately scrambling to survive against at least half the server in Fragment East (World's Edge) or Estates (Olympus). And if either of your teammates go down within the first minute, they will leave. Think about it from their perspective: They could wait it out on the slim chance that their teammates will clutch the fight, recover their banner, get to safety, and after two minutes, finally bring them back into the match... or they can go back to main menu and get back to playing a new match in a matter of seconds. The thrill of the fighting and racking up kills with no regard for safety makes this their preferred way of engaging with Apex, and one of them finding their way onto your squad is inevitable. You can't blame anyone for taking the path of least resistance towards just playing more of the game.

Ranked is your only viable alternative if you just want to play Battle Royale without worrying about fickle teammates. Now everyone is trying their absolute hardest to win, and anyone thinking about quitting early is deterred by the threat of a five-minute penalty. The playstyle and legend choices change drastically the higher up the tiers you climb, to the point where the most effective strategy is to not fight at all. Every player is trying to minimize their risk of getting knocked out before Top 10, which would result in maximum point loss, so they're all waiting for other squads to engage one another so they can pick up kills as safely as possible. Players are also much more diligent about camping deathboxes to prevent any chance of someone recovering their banner before it times out. It can be a true test of patience and restraint, especially if your teammates go down: If you don't think you can save them, you're better off running away and hiding for as long as possible to get the most placement points for your team.

What if you'd rather just watch pros on Twitch instead of risking getting stomped into submission? Much like the difference in pacing between Duos/Trios and Ranked, you're going to get a very different Twitch viewer experience depending on whether they like to "pub stomp" or grind Ranked. The absolute highest viewer count streams like Diegosaurs or iiTzTimmy fall into the former category; it's much easier to get the serotonin you feel from outplaying opponents and dominating a lobby if you live vicariously through one of these streamers. But if you want a glimpse into how the game is played at the competitive esports level, check out ImperialHal or NiceWigg—winning at Apex is quite literally their jobs, and they don't care how engaging their content is to viewers in these moments. Either way, watching streams is a stress-free alternative to engaging with Apex, and you might even pick up some new strategies or movement tricks.

Legend and Weapon Balance

Image via Respawn Entertainment, EA

We're up to 17 playable legends now, with Seer in Season 10 making 18, and their wide variety of abilities and aesthetics are still one of the highlights of Apex. The game has never been subtle about the inspiration it takes from Overwatch, with one key difference: You almost never get to outright kill someone with an ability instead of a gun. Tactical abilities like Fuse's grenade launcher and Valkyrie's missiles never do more than 25% damage at most, and ultimate abilities like Gibraltar's air strike and Rampart's minigun are so slow and telegraphed that they're more practical at forcing opponents into cover than dealing damage.

In casual matches, the most common legends you're likely to encounter are the ones that allow players to get the most out of the movement engine. Pathfinder and Octane give you the most control over speed and traversal, with Wraith, Revenant and Horizon not far behind. Bloodhound and Valkyrie are also popular at all levels of play for the amount of aggressiveness that their abilities encourage. Ranked and competitive are a much different story. Defense-oriented legends like Wattson and Caustic start appearing more frequently, as they discourage anyone trying to force their way into a building they've locked down. Crypto is excellent at performing valuable actions like scanning beacons and reviving teammates safely, on top of an ultimate that gives your team a huge opening advantage. And Gibraltar and Lifeline are just huge boons to overall team survivability. Slow and lame is the name of the game.

One particular legend combination has been causing grief in Ranked since Season 8: Octane and Revenant. Both of their ultimate abilities combined give a team a virtually risk-free way of scoring kills, and the closer you push past Platinum and Diamond ranks, the more prevelant this strategy gets. The most recent nerfs to Octane's ultimate charge time and Revenant's death-protection duration were not significant enough to stop it, either. Apex is at its best when the fighting is chaotic while still rewarding mechanical skill and smart decision-making, and this Octane/Revenant combo meta isn't doing the game any favors.

Image via Respawn Entertainment, EA

Balance is a tall order for a game with this many moving parts, and this game has had its fair share of bouts with overpowered weapons (most recently, the Bocek compound bow introduced in Season 9 came out the gate with insane power and speed for a weapon with that much accuracy and needed to be toned down after the first week), but currently, Apex has some of the best weapon balance of any shooter going today. Even the Mozambique, a shotgun pistol whose uselessness was memed into oblivion at launch, gives you a fighting chance now. Shotguns, while still powerful, can no longer break 100 points of burst damage, which now puts the spotlight on the EVA-8 for its fire rate.

The current source of much ire is the Spitfire LMG for its easy-to-control recoil combined with an extremely forgiving ammo magazine size, but the Flatline rifle which uses the same ammo type outclasses it in several categories: damage per second, hipfire accuracy, ADS movement speed, reload speed. Just terrific balancing overall. The only criticism we can come up with is care package weapons, not for being too powerful (they're supposed to be) but for being a lazy solution to dealing with powerful weapons by outright removing them from the ground loot pool for several months at a time. We miss the Prowler! And the Week 1 version of the Bocek deserves this treatment far more than the Triple Take.

The Biggest Obstacles in the Way of Fun

Image via Respawn Entertainment, EA

Unfortunately, the bigger and more popular Apex gets, the more stress gets placed on its servers. This can always be felt the strongest at the moment of a new update; getting into a match at all can be a chore, and it was damn near impossible to play for a full day at the launch of Season 9. It's rare for a month to go by without some kind of limited-time event or content drop, which inevitably comes with the frustration of being unable to play at all. It's happened so consistently over the game's lifespan that the community has simply come to expect it. There's a very good chance that Season 10 launch day will be mostly spent failing to get past the main menu before giving up and looking for something else to play.

The first time you get shot and killed well after you appear to get behind cover, you'll probably be left upset and wondering why this sort of thing never happens when you play Valorant or Call of Duty: Warzone. Respawn can't do anything about someone teleporting around on their wi-fi connection, or people forced to play with limited data caps from their ISPs, but they could certainly be doing more to meet the online play standards of other big shooters. They went into great detail about the reasons behind these shortcomings in a blog post this past April, but quite frankly, the onus should not fall on the players to accept a poor experience when other shooters have already solved these problems. They claim that two fewer frames of delay "would not result in a meaningfully different experience," but those two frames are literally the difference between winning and losing in fast-paced environments like Apex. It's an unsatisfactory acknowledgement that one of the biggest and most successful online games in the world is willing to cut corners at the expense of player frustration. When you're having a bad time through no fault of your own, and the developer's response is, "This is the best we can do," disappointment is the only reasonable emotion to feel.

Respawn has also been waging a non-stop war against cheaters and hackers as best they can, but no game as popular as Apex will ever eradicate the cheater menace permanently. Mercifully, you're highly unlikely to encounter a cheater anywhere below the highest ranks, so this pain is really only felt if you're part of the Twitch audience. Aim-botters actively sabotage the content you're trying to enjoy, and the streamer's misery can be contagious. Some have even gone as far to suggest that Respawn should grant account ban privileges to the big streamers themselves, so they can get rid of cheaters on a case-by-case basis faster than the developers are currently. That obviously comes with a whole host of ethical problems and an outrage waiting to happen the moment an unjustified ban happens, so probably a bad call, but the sentiment is understandable. And if you're a console player, you're much more likely to be the victim of a DDOS attack that cleverly targets all IPs in the current lobby, allowing the hacker to find and kill every legend left standing in an idle, disconnected state.

Image via Respawn Entertainment, EA

Technical issues aside, if you look at the experience of playing Apex from the top-down and identify the biggest reasons why you're more likely to end your session feeling angry or unfulfilled than not, the number one culprit has to be playing solo and teammates always quitting on you. If you can find one or two people of comparable skill who you're comfortable communicating with, and more importantly, trust, then more power to you. Even if you have those, though, you're never going to have them at all hours of the day, so if you've got the itch for some Apex, subjecting yourself to the solo experience is your only option. We don't believe it has to be this way.

Apex's first and only crack at a solo-only playlist was over two years ago, and while not perfect by any stretch (legends' team-oriented abilities were not balanced around it, players could team together for an unfair advantage, etc.), the overall benefit to the game was noticeable, even for those who never play solo. Suddenly, most of the people who ruined the team-based experience with their lone-wolf attitude would happily and willingly stay in the Solos playlist, leaving only well-organized pre-queued teams in the Trios mode. The mere existence of a Solos playlist significantly increased the overall quality and fairness of the team-based modes. Back then, one could have argued that splitting the player base in this way would have drastically increased the queue waiting times, but with crossplay since last November, separate Duo and Trio playlists and even the new permanent Arenas playlist, the queue times are still lightning fast, so this argument no longer holds water. Arenas also serves as proof that Respawn is more than capable of creating smaller maps and balancing legend abilities for a separate mode in ways that make sense for Solos.

Hope for a Better Future

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season 10 looks very much to be Apex continuing to spin its wheels: one new character, one new weapon, an overhaul to an existing map, another map being rotated out, balance adjustments, and the usual suite of cosmetics to fill out a battle pass. Arenas will be getting a proper Ranked playlist, which is great for those who prefer it to the Battle Royale experience. Respawn, a modestly-sized team by AAA standards, always has their hands full, and we wish nothing but the best for them. (And their ongoing strained relationship with the Titanfall community.) The intense amount of care and love that goes into building their world, characters, and lore is practically dripping off each trailer, and that commitment has been integral in building an army of millions of passionate fans.

At the end of the day, the game is what it is, and no amount of external lore-building or hand-waving technical explanations do anything to mitigate the chances of someone walking away from playing Apex feeling like their time could have been spent better elsewhere. A better world is always possible, and this is not as good as it can get. Here's hoping that at least some of these concerns—especially the Solos playlist—will be addressed as soon as Season 11.

