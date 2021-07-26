The new update for Apex Legends is almost here and after having multiple sneak peeks at the new character Seer, players can finally see the new legend in action. Utilizing microdrones and his perceptive eye, Seer is able to spot and track other legends efficiently and strike at the most opportune moment. The new gameplay trailer showcases the content coming in the Emergence update arriving in just a few days.

The battle royale map World's End is getting some changes, as over mining has started to cause the planet to collapse. This changes the landscape and will force the player to adapt their strategy and route accordingly. In addition to World's End's changes, new arena maps are being added as well in addition to a ranked arenas mode. This allows players to compete and show off their skills as they climb the ranks.

Players can also get their hands on a new weapon, the LMG Rampage and while no real details have been shared, it looks pretty powerful. In the trailer, Rampart tears through Legend and door alike in mere moments. The biggest addition in this update is the new Legend, Seer. Players were given a look at his backstory in his 'Stories From Outland' Trailer and now we get to see Seer in action here. His abilities focus on gathering information and this is showcased in the gameplay trailer, as Seer tracks his enemies down and surprises them.

Apex Legends Emergence update arrives August 3 and brings with it new content and a new Legend to keep veterans happy and attract even more new players. You can see the new content in action by checking out the gameplay trailer below.

