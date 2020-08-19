‘Apex Legends’ Season 6 Is Live! What Does New Character Rampart Bring to the Game?

Dorian Parks shows plays as the newest character in #ApexLegends! Meet #Rampart

Season 6 of EA’s Apex Legends is now live! And with it comes a new character — Rampart — plus the introduction of Crafting, details on the new Battle Pass, and a new season of Ranked Leagues. But with a new season comes new patch notes as well, which include some of the following:

World’s Edge map update: “Hammond Robotics continues to take over World’s Edge. They’re up to… something… nefarious. They have taken steps to “upgrade” World’s Edge with changes to The Dome, Drill site, and other Points of Interests.”

The new weapon, the Volt SMG: “The first energy-based SMG to see regular use in the Frontier, the Volt allows its operator to fire a salvo of energy-based ammunition, decreasing drag and making it possible to hit multiple targets within a short window.”

A revamped Armor system

The introduction of Holo Sprays: “Holo sprays are a new way to emote in the arena. By using the Emote wheel, you can throw down these legend specific calling cards to taunt bested enemies, or warn future challengers that you’re not to be messed with.”

And more! You can get a full rundown of the Season 6 patch notes over at EA’s Apex Legends page.

Here’s a look at the “Boosted” gameplay trailer, followed by more from Season 6: