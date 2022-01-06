Respawn Entertainment just dropped a cinematic trailer for "Stories from the Outlands: Gridiron," part of the Apex Legends game. This 8-minute trailer packs a punch with its storytelling, which was masterfully executed in such a short time.

The trailer tells the story of Bangalore and her brother, Jackson, who are soldiers fighting for the Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation (IMC). The story is presented to viewers mostly from Bangalore’s viewpoint. I won’t spoil the details because I think the trailer’s way of unfolding the story will do it better justice. Just look forward to learning more about one of Apex Legends’ fan-favorite characters in a thrilling, action-packed, and somewhat bizarre presentation.

So far, there have been a number of cinematics released for the highly popular free-to-play battle royale title, each containing their own revelations about what to expect in future seasons of the game. Apex Legends debuted in 2019 and is part of the equally popular Titanfall video game series.

The gameplay of Apex Legends allows players to participate in different modes of play to compete against other players. Its story follows the war between the Militia and the IMC among different planets, called “The Frontier,” and the increasingly populated area of “The Outlands.” That’s not all, however. A televised bloodsport, Apex Games, takes center stage of the story as it draws participants from The Outlands in pursuit of winning the game and claiming the title of “Apex Legend.”

Apex Legends falls neatly in line with the main series of Titanfall. Players control Pilots and mech Titans as they fight in the colonies of The Frontier. The series includes different fast-paced action with characters who all bring their own unique qualities to gameplay.

Respawn Entertainment has not provided any more details regarding Apex Legends’ next season, but the cinematic trailer is enough to get a good sense of what to expect. Check it out below:

