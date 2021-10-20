RLJE Films released the official trailer for their new movie Apex. It is being directed by Edward Drake (Cosmic Sin, Breach), and is written by Corey Large (Toxic, Chasing Ghosts) and Drake.

The trailer focuses on stars Jim Malone, played by Bruce Willis (Die Hard Series, The Sixth Sense), and Samuel Rainsford, played by Neal McDonough (Minority Report, Marvel Cinematic Universe).

It opens with introducing Jim as an ex-cop who is convicted of murder, and explain the concept of Apex; he is to be hunted in a remote area. If he survives and kills the hunters, he will be set free. Then we see the hunters, who is led by Samuel, who's hoping for a real challenge. The rest of the trailer shows Malone attempting to survive while taking out the hunters, and Rainsford doing everything he can to kill him.

Image via RLJE Films

RELATED: Bruce Willis to Star in Original Tubi Film 'Corrective Measures'

Along with Willis and McDonough, Apex will feature Large, Alexis Fast (What Goes Up, The Ninth Passenger), Nels Lennarson (The Cabin in the Woods, Anthem of a Teenage Prophet), Lochlyn Munro (A Night at the Roxbury, The Predator), Megan Peta Hill (Riverdale, Big Sky), and Trevor Gretzky (Mile 22, Spiral).

The movie will come out on November 12, 2021, and will be available in theaters, On Demand, and digital. You can check out the official trailer below.

Here is the official synopsis for Apex:

Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, ex-cop Thomas Malone is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future.

KEEP READING: Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray Go on the Defensive in Action-Packed 'Survive the Game' Trailer

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Episodes, Ranked Counting down 32 collections of Halloween terror.

Read Next