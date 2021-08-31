Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now: Final Cut is getting a 4K Ultra HD Steelbook release this October. The new release will be available exclusively at Best Buy, and will include an intro to the film by Coppola.

Inspired by the 1899 book "Heart of Darkness" by Joseph Conrad, Apocalypse Now follows Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen), who journeys from South Vietnam into Cambodia to hunt for Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando). The Colonel deserted the American Army to unite with natives, a crime that is to be punished by death. While the original book is set in 19th-century Congo, Coppola’s Apocalypse Now uses the Vietnam War as a background while still telling a story about a man who gets mad with the horrors he faces while serving his country, and who decides to hide away from the world with the people he used to kill.

Apocalypse Now won the Palme d’Or in the 1979 Cannes Film Festival and a Best Picture nomination at the 52nd Academy Awards. Apocalypse Now took two Oscars home, and is considered one of Coppola's masterpieces. The 4K release will allow movie lovers to enjoy the classic with the highest definition possible, enhanced with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Directed by Copolla from a script he wrote with John Milius, the Vietnam War epic also stars Robert Duvall, Frederic Forrest, Albert Hall, Sam Bottoms, Laurence Fishburne, Harrison Ford, and Dennis Hopper.

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut 4K steel book release will be available on Best Buy on October 19. Check out the artwork for Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut's 4K Best Buy Steelbook release below.

