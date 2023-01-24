Apocalypse Now is such a great movie that its pop culture legacy spans two separate motion pictures. So great that it warranted the creation of a documentary about its making – Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse, a feature that took its name from the source material inspiration for Apocalypse Now. This documentary brings viewers behind-the-scenes of the making of Apocalypse Now. Typically, behind-the-scenes docs like these are fluff pieces designed more to promote a narrative feature than provide any level of insight into the creative process of delivering a feature film. But Hearts of Darkness is no ordinary documentary. It can stand toe-to-toe with Apocalypse Now because of its unflinching depiction of all the chaos that went into making this motion picture.

'Hearts of Darkness' Finds the 'Apocalypse Now' Set Chaotic

There’s something so tantalizing and fascinating about watching documentaries about films that went awry. Not because of some perverse joy in watching people suffer, though, quite the opposite. So much effort goes into making any motion picture, from Citizen Kane to Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star, that watching either raw footage or interview stories of movies going off the rails instantly grabs you by the heart. The enormous stakes of creating a movie are apparent right from the get-go and make the tragedies that befall actors, crew members, and other artists just trying to do their jobs so gut-wrenching.

This quality has rarely been better reflected in a cinematic means than Hearts of Darkness, a documentary all about people putting in all their efforts yet often being dwarfed by the world around them. Directed by Fax Bahr, George Hickenlooper, and Eleanor Coppola, Hearts of Darkness begins by showing how the madness of Apocalypse Now began long before cameras started to roll. An early version of the project, to be directed by George Lucas, was infused with a lot of artistic passion, but it didn’t matter. This version of the film went nowhere, providing a precedent for how Apocalypse Now was a cursed production doomed to delays and problems.

Hearts of Darkness, however, isn’t primarily concerned with versions of Apocalypse Now that never left the imagination of George Lucas. Its focus is on the version Coppola would direct in the mid-1970s, with the documentary quickly setting its sights on showing Coppola and his family (including an adolescent Sofia Coppola) moving to Manila to shoot Apocalypse Now. A fascinating yet also sad detail is just how young so many of the cast and crew members were that were embarking on this movie. Laurence Fishburne, especially, was just a teenager! Being young and on a film set is always an overwhelming experience, but Hearts of Darkness quietly establishes how there was an extra sense of tragedy hovering over these young people being thrust into unknown chaos.

Why Was the 'Apocalypse Now' Shoot Chaotic?

In the footage compiled by Hearts of Darkness, the problems that plagued Apocalypse Now are clearly numerous, with many of them stemming from the innate difficulties of shooting an epic in practical locations. Coppola struggles to get access to materials he needs, namely helicopters, while storms and flooding decimate sets and postpone filming even further. It’s no wonder Coppola’s newest film, Megalopolis, is being primarily shot on a Volume stage with digital backgrounds that are easily controllable. That kind of filming must’ve populated Coppola’s dreams whenever he got to sleep in between Apocalypse Now’s many issues shooting on location.

The countless issues related to supplies and weather ran right up against Coppola’s perfectionist tendencies. We don’t see Coppola being cruel to his actors in Hearts of Darkness, but it is clear that he’s a man practically being torn to bits by his desire to realize his vision against such staggering odds. There’s something equal parts admirable and insane about this aspect of Coppola that reverberates throughout the entire documentary. This part of Apocalypse Now’s director is nicely realized on-screen thanks to Hearts of Darkness’s willingness to let the footage it's compiled breathe. This isn’t a movie that’s in a massive hurry, it allows key sequences to unfurl at a natural and even gradual pace. The shoot of Apocalypse Now wasn’t hurried, why should a documentary chronicling its creation be any different?

This asset of the feature is best exemplified in a collection of footage capturing Martin Sheen depicting his Apocalypse Now character having a breakdown in a hotel room. Sheen’s work is so visceral and raw that it ends up resulting not only in a towering performance but also in a real-life injury. Hearts of Darkness doesn’t shy away from capturing every angle of this experience, including the gradual realization from people of how wounded Sheen is. Even when the action is contained to just one hotel room, the chaos of Apocalypse Now cannot be contained, but neither can the dedication these artists have to this story.

'Hearts of Darkness' Reminds Us Actors Are People Too

Another fascinating virtue in Hearts of Darkness from its very vulnerable and non-hagiographic depictions of some of the most acclaimed actors of all time. Marlon Brando, especially is depicted on film as someone who draws Coppola’s ire more than his respect thanks to Brando’s ever-delayed arrival to the Apocalypse Now set. What we see of Brando performing in the off-the-cuff footage in Hearts of Darkness is less a master thespian at work and much more a soul in the middle of constant turmoil. He’s someone who stumbles over his lines and is consumed by strife with Coppola on how to execute the script for Apocalypse Now. It’s a wonder Brando’s performance in the final film is as good as it is considering how his time on the Apocalypse Now set is framed within Hearts of Darkness.

Similarly, Dennis Hopper, as viewed through the lens of this documentary, is like somebody from another planet, a rambunctious ball of energy whose every word drips with chaos. He’s like a Jason Mantzoukas character that sprung into the real world. Watching him just be this oversized personality provides some of the most delicious entertaining moments of Heart of Darkness while his character, as paradoxical as it sounds, offers up an opportunity for the documentary to exhibit some restraint. Hopper openly talks about him and Brando always being in conflict with one another, but we only see smatterings of such a dynamic. Hearts of Darkness realizes it’s better to keep such a rapport shrouded in a sense of mystery worthy of such legendary figures rather than spell it all out for the viewer.

The perfectly imperfect depictions of these performers and every step of the dangerous journey to realizing Apocalypse Now are the bedrock of Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse, a film that provides a raw contrast to the mythic reputation it’s cultivated. One of the greatest behind-the-scenes documentaries of all time, Hearts of Darkness constantly demonstrates smart filmmaking and a willingness to explore the darkness lying behind one of the most acclaimed movies of all time. It’s rare to discover a great piece of art that didn’t require some sort of sacrifice and Hearts of Darkness reinforces how that’s especially true of Apocalypse Now.