The iconic Apocalypse Now poster is getting an exclusive recreation at Mondo. A limited-edition version of the poster originally created by Bob Peak for Francis Ford Coppola's war masterpiece will be available at the Mondo store.

To make the recreation as good as the original poster, Mondo got high-resolution files directly from Coppola’s American Zoetrope. With the files in hand, artists Jason Edmiston and Jon Smith handled the color separation needed for creating a new printable version, while Shane Mahn reproduced the billing block. Matthew Peak supervised the process to make sure the new poster is a faithful copy of his late father’s work. Talking about the delicate recreation process, Jameson says:

"My goal when helping separate this poster for screenprinting was to retain as much of the original artist's hand and richness of colors from the original piece as possible. I took great care to approach it like a watercolor painting, building depth with layers of transparent inks, while also paying attention to the textures, airbrushed glows, and subtle linework that Bob often employed, making this one of the most iconic movie posters of all time.”

After all the caution the team took to ensure the final quality of the product, Mondo’s recreation is the closest any fan can get to the original poster printed and distributed in theaters back in 1979. As Edmiston explains, the Apocalypse Now poster “might be the cleanest, most accurate representation of a digital file that I've had the pleasure to work on in my history with Mondo."

Mondo’s Apocalypse Now poster is available in 24"x36" Screenprint for $100. The poster will be available today, April 29, at 12pm ET, with only 425 copies being printed by Mondo. Check out images of the poster below.

