In 1976, Francis Ford Coppola was riding high in the world of cinema. The previous four years saw the critical and commercial success of his films The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, both of which took home Oscars for Best Picture, and the latter winning Coppola additional awards for his direction and adapted screenplay. As one of the premier filmmakers working in Hollywood, it seemed as though the sky was the limit and, with his next project, Coppola would test his creative, financial, and psychological capacities in adapting Joseph Conrad's 1899 novella, Heart of Darkness. Penned by fellow scribe and director John Milius in the late '60s under the title Apocalypse Now, the film would shift the setting of Conrad's story from the jungles of Africa at the turn of the century to the deadly landscape of the Vietnam War in the 1960s.

When the cast and crew arrived in the Philippines in early 1976 to begin work on the film, little did they know that they would be embarking on a production that would go down as one of the most fraught and turbulent in cinematic history. Accompanying Coppola and shooting her own footage for what would eventually become the documentary Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse, was his wife, Eleanor, and what she captured would help paint a portrait of the struggle endured by her husband and his filmmaking team. From typhoons to heart attacks and logistical overruns to unruly actors, bringing Apocalypse Now to the screen would pose a series of risks and challenges to its creators that, in a pronounced example of life imitating art, would reflect the surreal journey into the unknown undertaken by Conrad's protagonist in the film's source material. Perhaps most telling is the way in which Francis Ford Coppola described the production of his film when, more than three years later at the 1979 Cannes Film Festival, he said of Apocalypse Now, "We were in the jungle, there were too many of us, we had access to too much money, too much equipment, and little by little we went insane."

A Decades-Long Adaptation Process

While Francis Ford Coppola would be the first filmmaker to succeed in bringing Joseph Conrad's novella to the screen, he was hardly the first to try. In 1939, a young and ambitious Orson Welles came to Hollywood with an eye toward adapting Heart of Darkness to film. With the intention of adhering to the source material and exploring themes relating to the rise of fascism amid the years preceding World War II, Welles had the backing of RKO pictures and spent months working on the project. Several intervening factors would ultimately derail his production. RKO would eventually get cold feet as the sheer size and scale of the germinating film continued to grow, and the outbreak of the war meant that highly-valued European film markets would take a devastating hit. As a result, the aspiring auteur shifted focus to a film that would go on to widely be considered one of the greatest of all time: Citizen Kane.

Three decades later, as Hollywood saw the transition from the Golden Age of Cinema to a new generation of filmmaking rebels fresh out of college, Heart of Darkness resurfaced with the screenwriting efforts of John Milius. Thanks in part to a USC professor who informed the young filmmaker and his fellow students that no one had ever been able to "lick Heart of Darkness," which Milius considered akin to "waving a red flag" in front of the proverbial bull, the screenwriter was enticed by the notion of taking a shot at an adaptation. He enlisted the help of fellow film school graduates and friends, George Lucas and Francis Ford Coppola, who would take the reins as director and producer, respectively. The film was planned to be shot on 16mm and approached with a documentary-like aesthetic in the vein of The Battle of Algiers.

The film would soon find itself on the creative back burner, however, with Coppola focusing on his Godfather films and The Conversation, and Lucas going on to write and direct American Graffiti and Star Wars. In 1975, after establishing himself among Hollywood elites and possessing enough power and influence to make nearly any film he desired, Coppola took Apocalypse Now off the shelf and dusted it off. Under the banner of his independent production company, American Zoetrope, and with an approved budget of $12 million, the epic war film would begin production in the Philippines in early 1976 with a cast that included Marlon Brando, Harvey Keitel, and Robert Duvall.

A Series of Setbacks

The production of some films proves to be so rife with complications and hardships that the story behind the story reaches heights of mythic proportions, and Apocalypse Now is no exception. Over the course of its unparalleled and lengthy shoot, which finally wrapped after a whopping 238 days, it seemed as though almost everything that could've gone wrong went wrong. The first of these obstacles reared its ugly head when, after reviewing footage shot over a period of several days, Coppola was faced with the uncommon but presumably always unpleasant predicament of having to replace one of his lead actors. Harvey Keitel's performance as Captain Willard was deemed insufficient for the director's vision of the character, and he was promptly replaced with Martin Sheen. Having already shot a significant amount of material with Keitel, the actor's replacement required Coppola to re-shoot for days.

Several months later, as Apocalypse Now clocked in at over a year in production, lead actor Martin Sheen, who is in practically every scene and is the driving force behind the film's narrative, suffered a heart attack. After crawling his way to the side of a road and being picked up by a bus, Sheen received medical care and a priest administered the last rites in a language that was foreign to the ailing actor. As word of Sheen's health crisis spread like wildfire, Coppola was forced to either postpone the shooting of crucial scenes or use a body double for Sheen, scrounging what little usable footage he could. Yet again, the shooting schedule was extended and the budget skyrocketed.

In addition to the nuts and bolts of performance and their impact on the film's overall narrative, Apocalypse Now was consistently faced with headaches and hurdles related to the practical demands of bringing such a large-scale film to the screen. With the accessibility of digital technology being years away, Coppola had no choice but to employ practical methods for achieving the operatic action sequences required to tell his story. This included constructing expansive sets in the unforgiving jungle, acquiring and using real helicopters and other military equipment supplied by the Filipino government, and coordinating extras throughout the production. In shooting the film's famed helicopter attack sequence, it was not uncommon for the Filipino pilots to suddenly abandon their extensively choreographed (not to mention costly) shots and answer a call to battle Communist insurgents in other parts of the country. Just two months into the production, Typhoon Olga would make landfall in the Philippines and cause widespread devastation, destroying a number of the film's sets and forcing the production to shut down for months, once again burdening the already behind-schedule and over-budget shoot.

Unruly Actors and Life Imitating Art

Despite treacherous weather, potentially fatal medical emergencies, and the inherent complications of recreating a war-torn environment in a foreign nation, one might assume that Coppola, at the very least, would be able to maintain some semblance of control over the actors who were bringing his film's characters to life. Like every other aspect of Apocalypse Now's troubled production, however, this too would be a creative element that the filmmaker found himself at the mercy of on a recurring basis. While Dennis Hopper, portraying a photojournalist who's spent too much time in the jungle, was, according to The Guardian, notoriously under the influence of substances throughout his time on set and frequently didn't know his lines, it was Marlon Brando who really put Coppola between a rock and a hard place. The legendary actor, by this point arguably at the top of his game, was able to wield an unusual level of power and demands when he signed on to play Colonel Kurtz. Having been guaranteed a $3 million salary for three weeks of work, $1 million of which was paid upfront before cameras even rolled, Brando arrived on set in the Philippines significantly overweight and without having read Heart of Darkness.

Coppola suddenly found himself in a position of having to rework the film's ending, regularly improvising with Brando in terms of narrative, theme, and the mechanics of shooting. Along with his cinematographer, Vittorio Storaro, Coppola elected to frame Brando in shadowy compositions, which proved to be effective in mostly concealing his weight and also projecting onto the character a metaphorical sense of soulful darkness and inner turmoil. Perhaps a blessing in disguise, Coppola's having to improvise lent the character of Kurtz, and the film's underlying theme of the battle between good and evil in every human, a level of depth and thematic impact which may not have surfaced were it not for the level of adversity the filmmaker faced.

By the final leg of the film's shoot, as the momentum of its seemingly endless schedule barreled ahead and a toll was taken on those involved, one can't help but draw a comparison between the psychological journey into darkness undertaken by its characters and that of members of the production. Particularly for Francis Ford Coppola, the mental and physical pressure that mounted as he labored against increasingly difficult circumstances drove him to the edge of his own psychological limits. As Captain Willard and his men traveled upriver into an increasingly bizarre, dangerous, and morally depraved reality, so too did the man at the helm along with his cast and crew. It's safe to assume that Coppola has never, before or since, endured a production as troubled and chaotic as that of Apocalypse Now, but in one of cinema's quintessential examples of life imitating art, the filmmaker and his team fearlessly stepped out into the unknown and were plunged deep into the darkest and most surreal corners of their psyches.

Having shot over 1,000,000 feet of film and completed principal photography, Apocalypse Now would spend nearly two years in post-production and the film's budget would top off at $30 million. The end result was a groundbreaking epic that would enjoy both critical and commercial success, being awarded the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and receiving nominations for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. More than forty years later, Apocalypse Now continues to be revered as a masterpiece and Coppola's magnum opus, placing a flag in uncharted territory regarding the lengths a group of artists will go to in realizing a collective vision of the nature of morality and madness.