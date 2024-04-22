The end of the world is nigh, or at least that seems to be a warning based on the flood of apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic TV shows being released over the last few decades, particularly in the last 5 to 10 years. In each of the shows, the world has come to an end through some form of tragic circumstance: a nuclear war, a deadly virus, an alien invasion, even a zombie takeover.

The best apocalyptic shows combine an intriguing story with compelling character arcs. Most are emotional, often to the point of gut-wrenching, while some offer a more humorous take. Many focus on the apocalypse as merely a backdrop for a larger story about the state of humanity. But the best apocalyptic TV shows have fans eager for more as soon as an episode, or season, is done.

15 'Z Nation' (2014–2018)

Created by Karl Schaefer and Craig Engler

Image via Syfy

A defining entry in the pantheon of series and movies that defined the zombie craze of the 2010s, Z Nation stands out with its air of playfulness that embraces the excitement of horror in all its glory. Opening three years after the outbreak of a zombie virus that has decimated America, it follows a small group of survivors as they set out to escort humanity's last hope—a man injected with an experimental vaccine to combat the zombie virus—across the nation to a research lab in California.

While aspects of the series may be too camp for viewers who enjoy grappling with the drama and moral ambiguity present in many apocalypse stories, Z Nation offers unabashed fun through its unique approach and its eager cast. It also led to Black Summer, a more serious prequel series set during the initial stages of the outbreak that ran for two seasons and was released on Netflix from 2019 to 2021.